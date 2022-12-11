DREW EASON
Methuen, Jr., Quarterback
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-Scholastic. Threw for 2,096 yards and tied for area lead with 22 touchdown passes. Also ran for five TDs. All-MVC Division 1. Voted team offensive MVP. Ran for game-winning TD with 0:08 left in Division 1 quarterfinal upset of Franklin. Threw for 393 yards and three TDs in win over North Andover. In two years has thrown for 4,024 yards and 39 TDs. Also plays basketball and volleyball.
JAMES FARRELL
Haverhill, Soph., Quarterback
All-MVC Division 1. 6-foot-3, 215-pounder delivered breakout season after seeing limited varsity time as freshman. Finished third in area in passing yards with 2,006 on 165 of 294 throwing. Threw 16 TDs. Passed for 223 yards and two TDs and ran for 109 yards and two more scores in win over Beverly. Threw for 264 and three TDs against Andover. Ran for two TDs and threw another in win over Lexington.
LINCOLN BEAL
Andover, Sr., Running Back
Recovered from preseason ankle injury that cost him three games to run for 741 yards on just 87 carries (8.5 yards per rush) and 17 touchdowns. Ran for 158 yards and four TDs in win over Tewksbury. Caught 22 passes for 346 yards and four TDs. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star finished career with 2,703 yards and 38 TDs rushing and 115 catches for 2,039 yards and 21 TD grabs. Division 1 college prospect. Also plays basketball.
SHANE EASON
Methuen, Soph., Running Back/Receiver
“Shane has become one of the premiere players in the state,” said coach Tom Ryan. MVC Division 1 Offensive MVP. All-Scholastic. Scored area-leading 33 TDs (22 rushing, 9 receiving, 1 punt return.) Rushing for 1,077 yards on 139 carries. Caught 44 passes for 776 yards. Ran for 180 yards and 3 TDs against Andover. Caught seven passes for 240 yards against North Andover and five passes for 115 yards in tourney win over Brockton. Also wrestles.
ETHAN DEMMONS
Pelham, Sr., Running Back
Centerpiece of offense that led Pythons to third straight undefeated state championship. Rushed for 841 yards on 120 carries and scored 10 TDs despite often playing only first half due to lopsided scores. Ran for 133 yards and three TDs in state title win over Souhegan. Team co-MVP. Linebacker made 6.5 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles. “The bigger the game, the more we relied on Ethan,” said coach Tom Babaian.
JACOB ALBERT
Pinkerton, Sr., Running Back
Four-year varsity starter. This fall finished second in area in rushing yards with 1,086 on 132 carries (8.2 yards per rush). Ran for 121 yards and three TDs in win over rival Windham, 220 yards in win over Concord and 147 yards and ran kickoff back 94 yards for TD against Manchester Central. Also starting safety. Eagle-Tribune All-Star outfielder (.353 average last season) for state champion Astros will play baseball at Merrimack College.
DAVID JACQUES
Salem, Sr., Running Back
“Tough runner and he’s a competitor,” said coach Steve Abraham. Bruising 185-pounder stepped into go-to role and led area in rushing yards (1,188 on 157 carries). Scored eight TDs. Ran for 168 yards and two TDs in win over Alvirne and 142 yards against Windham. Eagle-Tribune track All-Star placed second in hurdles (15.28) at Meet of Champions and triple-jumped 37-7. Wrestler was third at Division 1’s and Meet of Champions.
JASON OSBORNE
Andover, Sr., Offensive Line
Powerful 6-foot-1, 255-pounder. Didn’t allow a sack all season. Led Warriors with 11 pancake blocks and 87 percent block rate. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “Jason was our best lineman for three years,” said coach E.J. Perry. Opened holes for Golden Warriors that rushed for 2,243 yards while protecting Eagle-Tribune MVP QB Scotty Brown. Three-gap nose guard on defense. College offers include Plymouth State and Southern Conn.
XAVIER PAREDES
Gr. Lawrence, Sr., Offensive Line
“Xavier was our team captain and was the glue that help the team stay together and lead them to a great finish at the end of the year,” said coach Tony Sarkis. “His commitment to the team and unselfishness are what separated him from others.” 6-foot-1, 270-pounder. Led offense that rushed for over 2,000 yards. Helped Reggies win three of their final four games. Also played defensive line.
FINN MURPHY
North Andover, Sr., Offensive Line
Played football for first time as sophomore after playing soccer as freshman and as child. Helped Knights top 2,000 rushing yards. “He’s the most cerebral football player I’ve ever coached,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “I wouldn’t wait to play against him. I couldn’t ask for a better captain and leader.” Also played defensive line and long-snapped on kicks and punts. Has offers from Division 3 schools.
MALIKAI COLON
Timberlane, Sr., Offensive Line
“Whenever we needed a big play we were running behind him,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He is an outstanding athlete who plays with quickness and power and is the leader of our offensive line.” Four-year starter. All-NH Division 1 East. Helped lead Owls to Division 1 semifinals a year after winning Division 2 state title. Heavyweight wrestler placed second at Division 1s and fifth at All-States last winter.
CAMDEN ZAMBROWICZ
Timberlane, Sr., Offensive Line
Right tackle for Owls offense that averaged 28.2 points per game on the way to Division 1 semifinals. Four-year starter. All-Division 1 East. Standout linebacker had 79 tackles on season and 122 for career. Student council vice president. Baseball catcher/first baseman hit .380 last spring. Will play football at Bates. “He’s fast and physical and processes things very quickly,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald.
XANDER SILVA
Methuen, Sr., Receiver
Came up huge in the biggest moments. Caught 48-yard pass to set up go-ahead touchdown, then made game-clinching interception in state tourney win over Brockton. A week later caught nine passes for 101 yards in quarterfinal upset of No. 1 Franklin. For season caught 30 passes for 454 yards and two TDs. Also the backup quarterback. Defensive back made 34 tackles. All-MVC Division 1. Dad Chuck played QB for Rangers.
DANIEL KNOWLTON
Whittier, Sr., Receiver
Led area with 907 receiving yards, 126 yards better than No. 2. Finished second in area in receptions with 57, two off the lead. Grabbed seven TDs. Caught five passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns against Ipswich, six passes for 112 yards against Lynn Tech and nine passes for 113 yards against Manchester-Essex. Wasn’t credited with a catch as a junior. Infielder for baseball team.
