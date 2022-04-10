SUPER-TEAM
Amelia Hanscom
Andover, Jr., Guard
Teamed with MVP Anna Foley to create perhaps the state’s most feared duo. All-Scholastic. All-MVC Division 1 first team. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Averaged 14.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game. Scored 25 points in Division 1 quarterfinal win over Newton North and 13 in semifinal win over Central Catholic. 5-foot-11. “Amelia was a consistent force all year long,” said coach Alan Hibino.
Kendall Eddy
Brooks, Jr., Guard
Haverhill resident a driving force behind Brooks squad that finished 24-0 and won NEPSAC Class B title. Scored 16 points in title game victory over St. Luke’s, 35 points in win over St. Andrew’s, 31 points in win over Nobles and 29 points in victory over Worcester Academy. NEPSAC All-Star. 5-foot-8. Has Division 1 college offers from UMass Amherst and Merrimack. Played freshman year at Haverhill High (9.4 ppg).
Ashley Dinges
Central Catholic, Soph., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer and All-Scholastic. MVC co-Division 1 MVP. Averaged 22.7 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. 6-footer scored school-record 39 points in state tourney win over North Andover. Added 37 points against Scarlet Knights in regular season and 26 points in Division 1 quarterfinal win over Bishop Feehan. “Anytime we needed a bucket or a rebound, Ashley stepped up,” said coach Casey Grange.
Avah Ingalls
Pinkerton, Sr., Guard
New Hampshire Ms. Basketball and NH Division 1 Player of the Year. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Averaged 13.6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 assists per game, leading Astros to 17-2 record and trip to Division 1 semifinals. 5-foot-9. Tallied season-high 23 points in win over Spaulding. “And she was usually tasked with guarding the other team’s best guard,” said coach Lani Busky. Will play basketball at Assumption.
All-Stars
Marissa Kobelski
Andover. Jr. Forward
Led relentless full-court press that helped Golden Warriors limit opponents to 34.3 points a game. “She has endless energy and enthusiasm,” said coach Alan Hibino. “We would give her the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.” 6-footer averaged 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game. All-MVC Division 1 second team. Volleyball standout. Member of Hall of Fame athletic family.
Claire Finney
Central Catholic, Sr., Guard
Missed junior season due to knee injury, but returned to help lead Raiders to Division 1 semifinals. All-MVC Division 1. Averaged 9.7 point and 3.5 rebounds per game. Haverhill resident scored season-high 22 points in win over hometown Hillies. Added 18 points in win over Franklin. “Claire is known for her shooting, but was a very good defender,” said coach Casey Grange. Plans to play post-grad year.
Arlenis Veloz
Central Catholic, Sr., Guard
“Lenny was an excellent on-ball defender, extremely coachable and cared about her teammates’ success more than her own,” said coach Casey Grange. Jet-quick 5-foot 5 point guard scored 7.3 point a game and added 4.3 rebounds. Kept Central in Division 1 semifinal with nine key points. Scored season-high 12 points in win over Newton North. All-MVC Division 1 second team. Will play basketball at Suffolk.
Kya Burdier
Haverhill, Sr., Forward
All-MVC Division 1 first team. Averaged 13.5 points per game. Scored 26 points in win over Lawrence, 19 points in win over Masconomet and 18 points in victory over Methuen. Four-year varsity player. 5-foot-7. Looking at Keene and Nichols basketball and volleyball. Eagle-Tribune MVP and All-Scholastic in volleyball, leading Hillies to Division 1 semifinals. Sister Jada was 2020 Eagle-Tribune volleyball MVP.
Tyanna Medina
Lawrence, Soph., Guard
Dynamic scorer. Averaged 19.2 points per game. Scored 38 points and 28 points against Haverhill, 33 points against Lowell and 22 of Lancers’ 26 points against Division 1 semifinalist Central Catholic. “She is dedicated, hard working and always willing to learn,” said coach Suzanne Lessard. “The sky is the limit.” All-MVC Division 1. Team MVP. First year varsity player after Lawrence cancelled last winter due to COVID.
Samantha Pfeil
Methuen, Soph., Forward
“Her future is extremely bright and I can’t wait to see what successes are on the horizon for her,” said coach Ryan Middlemiss. Delivered breakout winter. Averaged team-high 16.4 points and 9 rebounds per game. Scored 29 points in win over Lowell, 23 points in victory over Haverhill and 25 points against Tewksbury. Had 16 points and 19 rebounds against Framingham. All-MVC in basketball, soccer and tennis.
Hannah Martin
North Andover, Jr., Guard
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC Division 1. Averaged 16.8 points per game. Scored 19 points in win over Reading, 18 points in victory over Methuen and 24 points against eventual Division 3 state champ St. Mary’s. “She was our leader on and off of the court, with a tireless work ethic,” said coach Jess Deveny. 5-foot-6. All-MVC in 4x800 relay in track and runs cross country. Averaged 13.1 points as sophomore.
Liz Lavoie
Pinkerton, Soph., Guard
Division 1 college recruit has offer from UNH. Averaged 17.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. “She was the leading scorer in the state,” said coach Lani Buskey. All-NH Division 1 first team. Scored 24 points in win over eventual state champ Bishop Guertin, 26 points in win over Exeter and 20 points in Division 1 semifinal loss. 5-foot-11. Two-year varsity player averaged 7.5 points as freshman.
Stasi Krafton
Whittier, Sr., Forward
Averaged 13.4 points per game. Scored 24 points in win over Shawsheen, 21 points in a victory over Matignon, 20 points in win over Greater Lowell, avenging early season loss, and 24 points against Malden. 5-foot-11. Salisbury resident. Three-year varsity player. Averaged 11.3 points as freshman and 13.2 point as sophomore. Junior seasons was cancelled by Whittier due to COVID-19.
Bree Amari
Windham, Jr., Forward
“Bree is involved in every play for us offensively and defensively,” said coach Anne Hanky. “Her presence is always felt on the court. She’s the glue that holds us together.” Averaged 10.7 points per game. Scored 20 points in win over Exeter, 17 points in win over Nashua South and 13 points in victory over Keene. Tallied 12 points in Division 1 quarterfinal loss. All-State honorable mention. NHSportspages.com third team.
