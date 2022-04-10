Here’s a scary reality for the Massachusetts girls high school basketball world — you still have to contend with Andover’s Anna Foley for one more season.
After all, in two healthy winters, Foley has led Andover High to the Division 1 state championship game both times.
Foley, a 6-foot-3 junior center/forward who can do it all on the court, was masterful this season, leading the Golden Warriors to a 21-2 record and a trip to the Division 1 title game. Now, she takes home Eagle-Tribune girls basketball Player of the Year.
“Anna was our best player and leader on the court,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “She had an amazing year and has a bright future ahead.”
Foley scored a team-high 16.9 points per game this winter, while adding 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game. She was named an All-Scholastic and Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 co-Player of the Year.
And it was in the biggest games where she shined the brightest.
Foley scored a game-high 21 points and played lock-down defense in Andover’s Division 1 semifinal victory over archrival Central Catholic. She then scored a game-best 22 points in the championship game against Springfield Central, all in the final three quarters, nearly leading the Golden Warriors to a comeback for the ages.
She also scored 19 points in a regular season win over Central, 26 points to beat Billerica and 20 points each in tourney victories over Newton South and Framingham.
Foley was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman (9.8 ppg), when she helped lead the Golden Warriors to the Division 1 championship game, before it was cancelled by COVID. She missed much of last winter due to injury.
Basketball is in Foley’s blood. Her dad, 6-foot-10 William Foley, played basketball at Boston College. Her aunt, Kaitlin Foley (now McCarthy), was a 6-4 center who starred at Holy Cross.
“Her court vision and awareness is what separates her from others,” said Hibino. “She anticipates the play before it happens. She just makes the right decisions.”
