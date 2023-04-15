You might have thought in early February that Anna Foley had a solid shot to repeat as Eagle-Tribune Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player. Her team was unbeaten, closing in on a Merrimack Valley Conference title, dominating the regular season, for sure.
Over the next month or so, the Andover High School senior left absolutely no doubt.
In a word, it was historic as Foley led the Warriors on a wild, glorious ride to the program’s sixth state championship.
Foley’s finale, an epic 20-point, 14-rebound, four-block night was punctuated by the game-winning hoop, a 45-foot drive and scoop in the final minute, sending the Warriors to the title over Bishop Feehan — fulfilling a prediction the Quinnipiac-bound Foley had made a year before on the same Tsongas Center floor after they had fallen in that title game.
Our two-time MVP averaged 16.3 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.5 steals and 2 blocks a night.
The Merrimack Valley Conference Large School Player of the Year closes out her career with 1,139 points.
Name the big spot. She crushed it. Foley was the Comcast Tournament MVP and the Commonwealth Classic MVP.
Her 23-point, 12-assist effort in the state semifinals vs. Wachusett was as dominant and overwhelming of a game that you will ever see.
“She will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Lady Warriors,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino.
Make that to ever play in this region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.