Lauren Quarm
Methuen, Frosh., 55 Meter
Exploded onto the scene this winter. Won MVC Meet title (7.33). Added second-place finishes at Division 1 Meet (7.28) and MSTCA Freshman-Sophomore Large School Championship (7.43). Placed eighth in Rising Stars division at New Balance Nationals (school-record 7.68). Ran 49.65 in 300. “Lauren brings a competitive edge to our program,” said coach Brittany Carpio. “When she races it is natural and she is ready to win.”
Jordan Wheaton
Pinkerton, Sr., 55 Hurdles
Won NH Division 1 title (8.40). Took third at New Englands (8.38). Ran PR 8.37. Added win at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (8.44). Also won high jump (5-4) at Division 1s and jumped PR of 5-6 at Pinkerton Field Events Meet, tied for best in New England. Ran 7.70 55-meter dash at Northeast Invitational. Ran 47.00 in 300 at UNH. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 100 hurdles outdoors. Starting goalie in soccer.
Anya Neira
Central Catholic, Jr., 300
Placed fifth at Division 1 Meet (41.30), ninth at All-States (41.31) and won MVC Season-Opener (42.74). Member of 4x400 that placed fifth at All-States (4:07.38) and 4x200 that was seventh at Division 1s (1:48.77) and 11th at All-States (1:48.38). In long jump, placed 11th at Division 1s (15-9) and Division 1 Relays (15-2.25). Starting defender for soccer team.
Brenna Corcoran
Haverhill, Jr., 600
“She’s been our top performer since her freshmen year, and she took her running to a new level this year,” said coach Mike Maguire. Won MVC Meet title (1:39.05, second fastest in Haverhill history). Was third at Division 1s (1:39.41) and Boston Holiday Challenge (1:39.19) and second at MSTCA Speed Classic (1:40.39). Member of 4x800 that was fourth at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (10:08.69). Field hockey captain and midfielder.
Isabelle Groulx
Pinkerton, Jr., 1,000
Took second at New Hampshire Division 1 Meet (3:08.40). Won UNH NH Morning Meet (3:08.40) and was 10th at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (PR 3:07.76). Placed sixth in 1,500 at Division 1s (5:11.86) and second in 3,000 at NH Winter Meet (11:06.89). Member of 4x400 that placed second at Division 1s (9:57.50) and 12th at New Engands (9:54.86). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country.
Lily Thomas
Salem, Jr., 1,500
Placed second at New Hampshire Division 1 Meet (5:06.71). Ran PR of 4:38.97 to earn victory at meet at Phillips Exeter. Scored three more second-place finishes at winter meets. In mile, took 19th at New Englands (5:37.81). In 300, ran 48.23 for seventh at UNH Afternoon Meet. Eagle-Tribune All-Star and captain for cross country team.
Luna Prochazkova
North Andover, Soph., 2-Mile
Won title at MVC Meet (11:34.69). Was eighth at Division 2 Meet (11:42.50) and seventh at MSTCA Coaches Invitational (11:38.69). In mile, was third at MSTCA Distance Classic (5:25.48). Ran 3:12.47 in 1,000 at Northeast Invitational and 11:44.90 in 3,200 at New Balance Nationals. “She’s cracked North Andover indoor track’s top 10s in all three distance events,” said coach Rick DelleChiaie. Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star.
Contessa Silva
Pinkerton, Jr., Distance
Won New Hampshire Division 1 Meet title in 3,000 (10:57.01). In 1,500 placed third at Division 1s (5:06.82) and ran PR of 4:59.64 at winter meet at Phillips Exeter. In 1,000 was fourth at MSTCA Northeast Invitational (3:04.61). Ran 1:47.28 in 600. Member of 4x200 that was second at Northeast Invitational (9:57.50) and 12th at New Englands (9:54.86). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country.
Ashley Sheldon
Andover, Sr., High Jump
Won MSTCA Coaches Invitational title with PR 5-6, tied for tops in New England this winter. Despite being hampered by injuries, still placed eighth at All-States (5-2). Took first at MSTCA Division 1 Relays (5-1). Versatile athlete placed fifth in 55 hurdles at Division 1s (8.83) and third at Coaches Invitational (8.83). Member of 4x200 that was fifth at D1s (1:49.39), and long jumped (16-1.75) at Division 1s. Union College soccer recruit.
Veralie Perrier
Central Catholic, Jr., Long Jump
Tried long jump for first time this winter, and went on to win Division 1 title (PR 17-9.5) and MVC Meet crown (17-8) and took first at MSTCA Division 1 Relays (17-6.25). In 300, placed eighth at All-States (41.28) and sixth at Division 1s (PR 41.18). High jumped 5-2. Member of 4x400 that was fifth at Division 1s (4:13.35). Talented pole vaulter outdoors. “She is the complete package for an athlete,” said coach Shawn Dumas.
Madeline Goncalves
Haverhill, Soph., shot put
Threw 36-10.25 to place second at MVC Meet, tying Haverhill High school record set way back in 1995. Placed third at Division 1s (36-3.25), second at MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Championship (34-7), fifth at MSTCA Division 1 Relays (34-3.5) and MSTCA Coaches Invitational (34-4.5) and seventh at Northeast Invitational (34-8.5). In spring, placed fifth in freshman shot put at New Balance Nationals (37-2.5).
