TESS GOBIEL
Andover, Sr., Midfield
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. Scored team-high 65 goals. Tallied 100th career goal against Billerica, where she grew up before moving to Andover. Scored season-high seven goals three times, and had two more six-goal games. Starting forward for Division 1 champion field hockey team, had assist in semifinals. Starting guard on Division 1 finalist basketball team.
ROSE MacLEAN
Andover, Jr., Midfield
Tallied two goals and two assists in Andover’s first win over archrival North Andover since 2017. All-MVC. Finished spring with 22 goals. Scored season-high three goals in win over Woburn. Also excellent in transition and on defense. Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward for ice hockey team (14 goals, 11 assists). Eagle-Tribune All-Star midfielder for state champion field hockey team (4 goals).
GRACE LYDON
Central Catholic, Sr., Midfield
UMass Lowell recruit. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. “Grace worked to better her team, herself and her coaches every day,” said Central coach Vanessa Pino. Scored 61 goals. Added 12 assists and 102 draw controls. Scored season-high six goals against Billerica and five goals against Andover and Division 1 champion Bishop Guertin. Finished career with 227 career points. Indoor track captain.
NICOLETTE LICARE
Central Catholic, Soph., Attack/Midfield
“She has a great lacrosse IQ and has the ability to see the field at all times,” said coach Vanessa Pino. “She was always setting herself and her teammates up for success in the attack zone.” All-Scholastic. Finished second on Raiders with 84 goals. Added 17 assists. Scored season-high seven goals twice. Topped 100 career goals. Member of legendary Licare Central athletic family.
ALEX BUSHEY
Haverhill, Soph., Midfield
MVC Division 2 Player of the Year. Notched 52 goals, with a season-best eight tallies in win over Methuen. Led the Hillies to 8-10 record, the most wins for the program since 2015, a major turnaround from 2-15 record in 2021. Scored five goals as freshman. “She has a great power shot, a really strong lacrosse IQ and is a terrific leader,” said coach Eric Perkins.
VANESSA ANDREOTTOLA
Methuen, Sr., Attack
All-MVC. Led Rangers with 53 goals. Added five assists. Scored season-high nine goals in win over Tewksbury and five goals in win over Dracut. Added 10 other games of at least three goals. Named Rangers’ Most Improved Player. “Vanessa exploded on attack this year!” said coach Krystal Ortiz. Scored 13 goals as junior. Four-year varsity player. Will attend Endicott College.
JANIE PAPELL
North Andover, Soph., Midfield
“She was our most consistent attacker this season,” said coach Jen Pino. “She always had to battle the opposing team’s top defender and continued to score multiple goals on them.” Scored team-high 71 goals. Added 19 assists, 40 ground balls, 18 turnovers caused and 69 dray controls. Scored eight goals in pouring rain in win over Methuen. Guard in basketball. Midfielder in soccer.
ALLISON LAMPHERE
Pinkerton, Sr., Forward
Merrimack College lacrosse recruit. Tallied team-best 62 goals. Added seven assists. Scored season-high six goals in win over Nashua South and five goals in win over archrival Londonderry. Had five other four-goal games. Finished career with over 100 goals. Also excelled on faceoffs. All-NH Division 1. Named Academic All-American. Ranked No. 16 out of 725 students.
LAUREN SWEENEY
Pinkerton, Sr., Goalie
Saved 119 of 189 shots she faced this spring, for .629 save percentage. Made season-high 13 saves twice, including win over archrival Londonderry. Made nine stops in win over Exeter. All-NH Division 1. Iona recruit. Three-year varsity starter — not counting sophomore season lost to COVID — made 315 career saves. Member of National Honor Society. American Red Cross certified lifeguard.
ANNA ALBERTI
Timberlane, Sr., Defense
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “Anna was matched up against our opponent’s top offensive threats and rarely beat 1-on-1,” said her father and coach Thomas Alberti. “When we needed to shutdown a player, we called on her number.” Anchored defense that allowed just 7.26 goals per game. Scored two goals. Will attend University of Central Florida to study forensic psychology
MARIA KILLIAN
Windham, Jr., Attack/Defense
Scored over 100 career goals in two varsity seasons. Scored seven goals in win over Souhegan, six in victory over Timberlane and four in win over Kennett. All-NH Division 2. Jaguars’ offensive MVP, while also excelling on defense. Led Windham to Division 2 semifinals. Plays club lacrosse for New Hampshire Tomahawks. Junior co-captain this spring.
