For a player who eased over 100 points in one season, you’d almost imagine Pinkerton junior Lauren Lisauskas didn’t have any at all.
That’s the level of credit the Astros’ girls lacrosse standout would prefer to give to her teammates instead of herself.
“As an attacker, it’s my job to score, but I couldn’t get my points without goalies making saves, defenders making clears and everyone working together,” Lisauskas said.
Nevertheless, Lisauskas finished plenty of the opportunities her teammates provided her, and set up plenty in return, culminating in a trip to the Division 1 state title game and earning her the nod as Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year.
“She was clearly an offensive leader out there,” Pinkerton coach Rob Daziel said. “She’s the type of player that, if you give her a challenge, she’s going to take it to heart.”
The junior, committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Georgetown, finished with 73 goals and 38 assists, averaging 3.5 scores and 1.8 helpers per contest.
One challenge Daziel handed Lisauskas was to limit turnovers that had plagued her and the rest of the Pinkerton squad. He said she took that head-on, making adjustments that benefitted her and the Astros and demonstrating the leadership role she’d taken on.
“I kind of had to step up and be a leader in attack and I liked doing that,” Lisauskas said. “Other captains along the way helped me and showed me what being a good leader is.”
Now, as the Pinkerton seniors that just graduated were the last class to win a state title (2015), Lisauskas will turn her attention to finishing her career on the highest note possible, having lost by just one score in this year’s championship tilt.
“We want this so bad,” Lisauskas said. “We want to get back to that game and finish it the way we wanted to finish it this year.”
Isabela Miller
Brooks, Jr., Attack
North Andover resident led Brooks in points (59) and goals (49) while collecting 19 ground balls and supplying 10 assists. Recorded seven goals in a win over Governor’s Academy. Scored a hat trick or more in 12 games. All-New England field hockey player. Earned All-ISL honors in lacrosse. Member of the Brooks varsity ice hockey team. Plans to take a postgrad year, then play lacrosse at the College of the Holy Cross in 2021.
Ciera Licare
Central Catholic, Jr., Midfield
Dominant midfielder was a beast on the draw, bringing down 151 draw controls while contributing all over, scoring 50 goals, assisting 27 and picking up 56 ground balls. Amesbury resident was named MVC Division 1 Player of the Year and Eastern Mass second team All-Star. Runs indoor track and played field hockey for two years at Central. Student ambassador for the past two years. Committed to play lacrosse at the University of Vermont.
Caroline Affolter
Central Catholic, Jr., Midfield
Central’s go-to scorer notched 65 goals while also coming down with 82 draw controls and snatching 47 ground balls. Newburyport resident was named first team All-MVC. Part of Central’s indoor track 4x200 relay team that came in 9th at All-States and broke a school record (1:47.32). Member of the National Honor Society with a 4.75 weighted GPA. Does community service for Lazarus House and the Special Olympics. Plans to play lacrosse in college.
Brenna Greene
Methuen, Jr., Midfield
Led the team with 44 goals and added 15 assists for 59 points. Scored her 100th career goal in an 11-8 comeback win over Georgetown that clinched a spot in the state tournament for the Rangers. Second Eagle-Tribune All-Star honor in lacrosse, also a three-time All-Star in ice hockey as a defender for last season’s Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury team. Hopes to go to a local college and play a sport at whichever school she attends.
Lindsey Manick
Methuen, Jr., Goalie
Made a whopping 190 saves over the course of the season. Averaged exactly 10 saves per game, registering at least 10 in 10 of the Rangers’ 19 contests. Notched her season-high of 25 saves in a game twice, once against Lowell and once in the Division 1 North first round against North Andover. Holds a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Mentors Methuen’s youth lacrosse goalies in her spare time.
Ali Ferullo
North Andover, Jr., Midfield
Led the Knights’ balanced attack with 46 goals and added 15 assists. Converted 71.7% of her shots on goal into scores. Also caused 15 turnovers and picked up 12 ground balls in midfield. Scored her 100th goal in an 11-5 win over Marblehead, a game in which she scored a season-high five goals. Committed to St. Anselm College to play lacrosse. Also plays volleyball and volunteers with North Andover youth lacrosse.
Kelly Corrigan
North Andover, Sr., Defense
The Knights’ lynchpin in defense and go-to player on the draw. Corrigan collected 81 draw controls, caused 29 turnovers, scooped up 13 ground balls and even registered a goal and two assists. First team All-MVC and second team All-Eastern Mass. Eagle-Tribune All-Star for the second straight year. Started on the basketball team as a junior but did not play this year. Will play lacrosse at Merrimack College next year. Volunteers with North Andover youth lacrosse.
Jill Schwab
Pelham, Sr., Attack
Capped off a stellar career with a 53-goal campaign, finishing her four years with 210 total goals. Turned in her best performance of the season with eight scores against Pembroke. Carries a 3.96 GPA and is a New Hampshire state scholar. Currently works as a medical assistant for a nurse practitioner family office. Will play lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University and is enrolled in the nursing program with plans to become a trauma nurse.
Amanda Drislane
Pentucket, Jr., Attack
West Newbury resident scored 73 goals and assisted 14, scoring her 100th goal in the process to make it 122 in her career so far. She also has 23 assists in her career. Named second team All-CAL. Played field hockey her first two years of high school but switched to cross country as a junior and also does indoor track in the winter. Hopes to continue playing lacrosse in college.
Kiley Davis
Pinkerton, Sr., Midfield
Finished her Pinkerton career with a 59-goal season and added 16 assists. Collected 27 ground balls and also grabbed 24 draw controls off the circle. Twice scored her season-high of five goals in a game. Second consecutive season earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Named first team All-New Hampshire. President of Pinkerton’s senior class. Supported Astros’ unified basketball team. Will play lacrosse at Coastal Carolina University next year.
Lily Auger
Pinkerton, Jr., Midfield
Scored 59 goals and assisted on 29, hitting the 100-goal mark for her career late in the season. Stellar on the draw for the Astros, pulling down 93 draw controls. Named second team All-New Hampshire. Season-best mark was five goals in a game, coming in a win over Windham. Also led the team with four goals in narrow Division 1 state championship loss to Bishop Guertin. Second team All-New Hampshire. Younger sister of two-time Eagle-Tribune boys lacrosse MVP Ryan Auger. Committed to play lacrosse at Bryant University.
Kiley Simmons
Timberlane, Sr., Midfield
Broke the program record for goals in a season (51) and career scores (114), all while scoring 49% of the Owls’ goals during the 2019 season. Scored nine goals in a 13-12 loss to Dover and eight goals in a 17-14 loss to Nashua North. Four-year varsity player and two-year captain. Also played field hockey at Timberlane. Will be attending Clark University next year and playing lacrosse for the Cougars.
Madi Connelly
Windham, Jr., Midfield
Tri-captain as a junior, she scored 51 goals to bring her career total to 97. Added 12 assists in campaign which earned a second team All-New Hampshire nod. Season-best was five goals in a single game, which she did on four separate occasions. Also plays field hockey and runs track. Carries a 3.5 GPA. Does personal training at BUILD U in Windham. Hopes to pursue a degree in early childhood education and play lacrosse in college.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Carissa Agostino, Sr., Attack; Emma Gilmartin, Sr., Attack; Shea Krekorian, Jr., Midfield
Brooks — Kailey O’Neill, Sr., Attack; Morgan Arekelian, Jr., Attack; Taylor Charpentier, Jr., Midfield
Central Catholic — Olivia Hamilton, Sr., Goalie, Logan Miller, Soph., Midfield, Grace Lydon, Frosh., Midfield
Haverhill — Shayla Doherty, Sr., Midfield; Emma Laviolette, Sr., Attack
Methuen — Makayla Ferullo, Sr., Midfield; Emily Donovan, Jr., Midfield; Bella Keaney, Soph., Defense
North Andover — Molly Connolly, Sr., Attack; Lexi Swartz, Soph., Attack; Kelcey Dion, Soph., Midfield; Ainsley Dion, Soph., Midfield
Pentucket — Clara Dore, Sr., Midfield
Pelham — Jordyn Galgay, Soph., Attack
Pinkerton — Sydni Dery, Sr., Defense; Madison Daziel, Jr., Midfield; Zoe Howe, Jr., Midfield; Hailey Peredna, Jr., Midfield
Salem — Kayleigh Glasso, Soph., Midfield
Timberlane — Tori Boutin, Sr., Attack
Windham — Devon Hamilton, Sr., Attack; Ryane Farrell, Jr., Midfield
