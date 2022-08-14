As Central Catholic’s Kerri Finneran forced a turnover on one end of the field, then took off sprinting 100 yards to attack the opposing goal for the countless time in the Division 1 quarterfinals, a spectator could be heard expressing disbelief.
“That No. 12 is everywhere!” he said. “How is she not tired?”
With her relentless, attacking style and talent to match, Finneran becomes one of the few athletes in area history to be named a freshman Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year.
After leading Central Catholic to its best season in program history, Finneran is our 2022 Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse Player of the Year. She becomes the first Raider to take home the honor, since the program began play in 2008.
“Kerri brought immense skill and hustle at such a young age,” said Central Catholic head coach Vanessa Pino. “She was constantly pushing herself physically and skill wise.”
Finneran scored a team-leading 97 goals this spring, and added 20 assists and a team-high 105 draw controls. She scored a season-high eight goals in a win over rival Andover and had three other five-goal games.
The youngster led Central to its best record in program history (20-1-1) and the deepest playoff run in program history, to the Division 1 quarterfinals. She scored three goals in the quarterfinal loss.
While she was a freshman, it wasn’t Finneran’s first varsity lacrosse experience. She was a starter for Austin Prep as an eighth grader.
In addition to lacrosse, Finneran — who is a member of the legendary Finneran athletic family — was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey player in the fall (12 goals, 9 assists) and a member of the Raiders basketball team that advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.
