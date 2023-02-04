In a word, legend.
There is just no underplaying the career Bella Keogh had at Timberlane Regional.
A two-time All-American and the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, Keogh repeats as our Eagle-Tribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Owls to the Division I state semifinals.
“She was clearly targeted this year by other teams, but her combination of speed and skill is overwhelming for teams to handle,” said coach Jeff Baumann.
Keogh moves on as both the single-season (37 as a junior) and career goal leader (78) for the Owls program.
In back-to-back seasons, Keogh led the Owls to records of 14-4 and 15-3. The first-team All-State Division I selection finished up this year with 35 goals and 13 assists.
“We definitely had a great year,” said Keogh, who along with her sister Sophia, each had a goal as the Owls pushed Exeter to the limit in a 3-2 state semifinal defeat.
“We had a lot of young players, too. We reached the semifinals for the first time in around a decade. It felt great to do that as a whole group.”
Bella and Sophia were recruited heavily and will play Division 1 college soccer at Merrimack College.
