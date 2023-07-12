As far as high school tennis careers go, Rachel Chen was the mark of excellence for one of the state’s premier high school girls programs.
The recent Andover High graduate was both skillful and determined, overcoming every hurdle standing in her way.
Covid-19 canceled her freshman season, and she made up for it as a sophomore, cracking the singles lineup at No. 3 for the Division 3 North finalist Warriors.
As a junior, she took a step up to No. 2, earning all-Merrimack Valley Conference status.
And this spring, Chen was simply unstoppable. The Warriors captain finished a perfect 11-0 in Merrimack Valley Conference play for the champion Warriors — without dropping a single set — and ended 13-5 overall.
She was named the conference’s Player of the Year and our 2023 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year.
In three seasons, Chen finished with a sparkling 42-7 career mark.
“Rachel is a great kid who is a high honor roll student with a high-level tennis IQ,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “She’s a student of the game. She always has strong insight on her game, her teammates’ games and things we can do to improve as a team and a program.”
The tennis court is by no means the only area where Chen excels.
An accomplished artist, she will study in college at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design.
