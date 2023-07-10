****
LAUREN QUARM
Methuen High, Freshman
100 meters
On pace to become one of the most accomplished sprinters in area history. Won titles at Ottaviani Invitational (area-best 12.31), MVCs (12.64) and Andover Boosters (12.42). Placed second at Division 1 Championship (12.44). In 200, was seventh at Division 1s (26.27, second in area) and at Andover Boosters (27.20). Member of 4x100 that was sixth at MVCs (52.31). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 55-meter-dash indoors.
****
ANYA NEIRA
Central Catholic, Junior
200 meters
“Anya is so focused and dialed into all of her performances,” said coach Shawn Dumas. Placed second at MVCs (25.46) and Andover Boosters (26.00). Ran area-best 25.94 in dual meet vs. Methuen. In triple jump, was third at Meet of Champions (area-best 37-8.25) and Division 2s (35-11), won MVC title (36-4.5) and was fourth at Andover Boosters (36-3). Member of 4x100 that was third at MVCs (51.82). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star in 300.
****
RAYNIAH MERCEDAT
Central Catholic, Junior
400 meters
Placed fourth at Division 2s (59.50), third at MVCs (60.83) and ninth at Meet of Champions (58.71, second in area). In 200, was third at MVCs (26.44, fourth in area) and fourth at Andover Boosters (26.81) and Ottaviani Invitational (27.24). In 100, placed eighth at Andover Boosters (13.17) and ran 13.14 vs. Methuen. Member of 4x400 relay that won titles at Andover Boosters (4:04.50) and MVCs (4:13.04) and was third at Division 2s (4:06.30).
****
LAURA FENNESSY
Central Catholic, Sophomore
800 meters
Won MVC title (2:21.68). Was fifth at Division 2s (2:19.13, third in area), second at Ottaviani Invitational (2:22.25) and third at MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet (2:24.8). In 400, was fifth at Division 2s (59.97) and seventh at MVCs (63.58) and Andover Boosters (60.64). Ran 59.44 (third in area) vs. Methuen. Helped lead 4x400 to titles at Andover Boosters (4:04.50) and MVCs (4:13.04) and a third at Division 2s (4:06.30).
****
MOLLY KILEY
Andover High, Senior
Mile
One of the most accomplished distance runners in area history. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP. Reigning Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP. Will run at Boston University. This spring, won MVC title (5:08.96) and was third at Division 1s (area-best 5:03.66). Was fourth at MVCs in 2-mile (area-best 10:50.13). Was eighth at Meet of Champions in 800 (area-best 2:18.11). Member of 4x800 that was fourth at Division 1s (9:32.64).
****
MADELINE COURTEMANCHE
Central Catholic, Sophomore
2-Mile
Took fourth at Division 2s (11:12.93, second in area) and third at MVCs (11:35.86). Placed eighth in mile at Andover Boosters (5:31.13), and ran 5:20.60 (third in area) in meet vs. North Andover. In 800, won MVC Freshman/Sophomore title (2:22.20) and was eighth at MVCs (2:24.45). Member of 4x800 that ran 10:24.52. Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star placed fifth at Division 1C Meet (19.10.11).
****
CONTESSA SILVA
Pinkerton Academy, Junior
3,200 meters
Won New Hampshire Division I Championship (11:46.86). Placed third at NH Meet Champions (11:35.14). Ran area-leading 11:26.46 at New Englands, which converts to 11:30.44 2-mile (third best in area). Placed second in 1,600 (5:36.65) at Winnacunnet Invitational. Member of 4x800 that was third at Clipper Relays (10:06.33) and fourth at Division Is (10:09.45). Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star placed second at Division Is in fall.
****
FINLEIGH SIMONDS
Haverhill High, Senior
Distance
“Finleigh showed great resilience and determination,” said coach Mike Maguire. Took second at MVCs in mile (5:09.73, second in area) and won Ottaviani Invitational title (5:15.28). Placed second at Weston Twilight Meet in 800 (2:19.24, fourth in area). Ran 11:44.77 (second in area) in 2-mile. Member of 4x400 relay that placed second at Andover Boosters (4:07.29) and 4x400 that won MVC title (9:57.93). Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star. Will run at Charleston Southern.
****
JORDAN WHEATON
Pinkerton, Senior
100 meter Hurdles
Delivered an MVP-worthy season. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Won titles at New Englands (14.60) and Meet of Champions (14.46) and repeated as Division 1 champ (area-best 14.53). Placed fifth in high jump (5-0) and sixth in 300 hurdles (48.34) at Division 1s. Also ran area-best 45.77 in 300 hurdles. Member of 4x100 relay that was second at Meet of Champions (48.92) and fourth at New Englands (48.69). Will run at Southern New Hampshire. Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star.
****
JANESSA DUREN
Central Catholic, Senior
400 meter Hurdles
Overcame injuries to for gritty success. Placed third at MVCs (area-best 67.13) and Andover Boosters (68.76) and was eighth at Division 2s (69.33). In 100 hurdles, took second at MVCs (15.74) and seventh at Division 2s (15.54, third in area). Eagle-Tribune track MVP last spring after sweeping hurdles at Division 2s. Will run track at Division 1 University of Alabama at Birmingham with her sister, 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP Katharine Duren.
****
VERALIE PERRIER
Central Catholic, Junior
Long Jump
Won MVC title (17-9.5). Placed second at Andover Boosters (17-11.25) and fifth at Division 2s (17-8). Jumped area-best 17-11.5 vs. Methuen. Won Division 2 title in pole vault (tied, area-best 11-0) and was second at MVCs (10-6). In 400, placed second at Andover Boosters (area-best 58.06), won MVC title (59.56) and was second at Division 2s (58.54). Was second in 200 at Ottaviani Invitational (26.64, fifth in area). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star.
****
MACY DAIGLE
Central Catholic, Junior
High Jump
Won titles at MVCs (area-best 5-7), Division 2s (5-6), Andover Boosters (5-4) and Ottaviani Invitational (5-4). Placed third at Meet of Champions (5-4). In triple jump, placed seventh at MVCs (35-0.5). Member of 4x400 relay that won MVC title (4:13.04) and was third at Division 2s (4:06.30). “She knows how to spark energy into the team and not let the moment get the better of her,” said coach Shawn Dumas. All-MVC midfielder in soccer.
****
ASHLEY SHELDON
Andover High, Senior
Triple Jump
Extremely versatile. In triple jump, place third at Division 1s (36-7.75) and MVCs (35-3.75) and fifth at Andover Boosters (35-7). Jumped 37-2 (second in area) vs. Haverhill. Won Division 1 title in high jump (5-6, second in area) and was second at MVCs (5-4). In 100 hurdles, was third at Division 1s (15.15, second in area) and second at Andover Boosters (15.33). All-MVC defender in soccer. Will play soccer and run track at Division 2 Union College (N.Y.)
****
LILY BROWN
Andover High, Junior
Pole Vault
Former gymnast established herself as force. Won titles at Division 1s (10-6) and MVCs with a school-record 11-0 (tied for area best). Placed second at Andover Boosters (10-6) and Ottaviani Invitational (10-0). Took seventh at New Englands (10-9). “Lily’s the best pole vaulter in our conference, and will be the top returner in the state next year,” said coach Peter Comeau. Midfielder in soccer.
****
BELLA COLIZZI
Salem High, Senior
Shot Put
Won Division 1 title (34-6.5) after finishing second as junior. Placed fourth at Meet of Champions (33-9.75), second at Ottaviani Invitational (37-3) and won Black Bear Invitational (35-0). Threw 35-7.5 (second in area) in tri-meet. Ran 15.13 in 100 meter dash. Salem nominee for Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete award. May throw at Endicott College. Defense/midfielder in soccer. Ranked No. 26 in Salem class of 273.
****
MADDIE GONCALVES
Haverhill High, Sophomore
Throws
“Maddie thrives in the big meets and when the pressure is really on,” said coach Mike Maguire. “I’m impressed with how she rises to the occasion.” In shot put, placed second at MVCs (37-4.25), third at Andover Boosters (36-2.25), fifth at Division 1s (37-1.5) and eighth at Meet of Champions (36-6.75). Won Ottaviani Invitational title (37-5). Threw area-best 37-10.5 vs. Lowell. Threw discus 85-3. Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star in shot put (36-10.25).
****
CASEY GOLAND
North Andover, Senior
Utility
Team MVP. In 100 hurdles, placed third at Division 2s (15.84, third in area). In long jump, took second at MVCs (17-2.5) and leapt 17-9.75 (second in area) at Division 2 Relays. Placed seventh in 800 at Division 2s (2:47.37). Ran 27.74 in 200. Was seventh at Division 2s in high jump. Was fifth at Division 2 pentathlon (2,552 points) and seventh at MSTCA North Heptathlon (3,447 points). Going to UNC Wilmington. “Nothing ruffles her feathers,” said coach Rick Dellechiaie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.