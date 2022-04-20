PEYTON LEVENTAL
Andover Sr., 55 meters
Placed third at MVCs in 7.61. Hit ground running with a season-opening 7.67. Placed fourth in long jump at MVCs (16-2.75). Ran on Andover’s brilliant 4x200 squad which won All-States, placed third at New Englands and won unseeded Division at New Balance Nationals (sizzling 1:45.32). Varsity soccer player. “She really takes it seriously,” said coach Peter Comeau.
KATE CIESIELSKI
Central Jr., 300 meters
Placed third at MVCs (43.15) and 11th at Division 1 States (43.45). Ran on 4x200 which placed seventh at All-States in 1:49.71 and on 4x400 squad which was sixth at All-States (4:09.14). National Honor Society. Captain-elect. North Andover resident. 5-foot-8. Former soccer player. Running 400 and 800 this spring. Coach Shawn Dumas said, “She’s always hungry for more.”
ERIKA WOJCIK
North Andover Soph., 600 meters
Placed seventh at Division 2 States (1:41.38) and 15th at All-States (1:40.69). Placed fourth in MVCs in the mile (5:38.31). Ran on 4x400 which was runner-up at MVCs (4:17.21) and Division 2 States (4:18.38). Ran a 5:23.90 mile last spring. Two-year varsity soccer player. Former synchronized swimmer. Sister, Katie, ran track and was a soccer quad-captain in 2020.
LEYLA KVATERNIK
North Andover Sr., 1,000 meters
MVC champion in 3:09.53. Ran a 5:18.18 mile for second at Division 2 States. Ran fastest leg on 4x400 which took second at MVCs (4:17.21) and Division 2 States (4:18.38). Former gymnast and that’s made her extremely strong. URI recruit. National Honor Society. “Hardest worker on team since freshman year,” said coach Rick DelleChiaie. Dad, Matias, ran at Central.
MIANA CARABALLO
Methuen Sr., Mile
Placed second at Division 1 States (5:10.79), ninth at All-States (5:12.67) and ran 5:08.49 at New Balance Nationals. Beat Chris DiZoglio’s 40-year-old school records with her 5:07.54 (10th all-time in area) and 17-second PR of 11:00.96 in 2-mile (6th all-time). UMass Lowell recruit. Coach Brittany Caprio said, “She ran very smart every race. Does all the little things.”
MOLLY KILEY
Andover Jr., 2-Mile
Placed third at MSTCA Northeast Invitationals (11:17.49) and won Division 1 States (11:09.61). Won MVC mile in 5:12.87 (31st all-time in area) and ran a 5:16.49 in regular season. Eagle-Tribune MVP in cross country. “She’s a hard, hard, hard worker and a pleasure to be around. She’s just the nicest kid you ever met,” said Andover coach Peter Comeau.
VERALIE PERRIER
Central Soph., High Jump
Cleared 5-4 in regular season. Won MVCs and placed fourth at All-States, both at 5-2. Won MVC Freshman-Sophomore meet at 5-2. Helped 4x400 place sixth at All-States and run a season best 4:08.17 at Nationals with her running a 61.50 anchor. Pole vaulted 9-1 in this spring’s opener. Dunstable resident is 5-foot-10. Competed in Fall 2 gymnastics last year.
JENNA BARD
North Andover Sr., Shot Put
Early in high school career played basketball/lacrosse. Threw 38-10.5 for third at All-States. That’s 11th all-time in area (indoors and outdoors). Runner-up at MVCs (37-2) and Division 2 States (36-8.75). Sixth at New Englands (37-10.5). UMaine recruit. Has thrown 39-5 this spring. Stars in school chorus. Teamed with Nate Williams to win Mr. North Andover contest.
OLIVIA SIWICKI
North Andover Soph., Pentathlon
Scored 2,536 points for 12th-place out of 103 athletes at state pentathlon. Scores were: 9.63 hurdles, 4-7.75 high jump, 14-7 long jump, 24-1.5 shot put; 2:39.89 800. Soccer standout. Tribune pentathlon all-star last spring. “She can pretty much do anything and score for us,” said coach Rick DelleChiaie. Mom is North Andover Hall of Fame runner Katie Foss Siwicki.
COACH OF YEAR
Tony Sarkis, Greater Lawrence
Guided boys to 8-0 record and CAC meet title and girls team to a 7-1 record. Second year as head coach after two years as an assistant. Also successful Reggie football and spring track coach. Former wrestling head coach. Two-time Tribune Coach of Year in wrestling and twice in football. Lawrence High grad (LHS ‘83) from athletic family with brothers Dib and Mike.
