Andover High coach David Fazio heaped some heavy expectations on senior Noah Farland this fall.
“He’s plays the game year-round and he’s so dedicated to the sport,” said Fazio. “And we knew we had to have him come up big this fall.”
The home-schooled Farland was the mark of consistency and paced the Warriors to a 12-1-1 campaign from the No. 1 spot.
He earned the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year Award for his sparkling regular season.
But it was the postseason in which Farland sealed up our 2022 Eagle-Tribune Golfer of the Year.
In a word, it was consistency.
When the Warriors shocked the world in the North Sectional at The Meadow in Peabody, nipping Division 1 defending state champ Saint John’s Prep for third-place and a spot in the the D-1 finals, it was keyed by a monster effort from Farland.
He carded a one-under par round of 71 to pace the Warriors.
“You just don’t know how tough it is to make states. I mean, 14 teams in the sectional and only three advance,” said Fazio. “And let me tell you, these teams can really play.”
Farland took second in the North sectional and then followed up with a third-place performance at D-1 States on his home course at Renaissance.
Topping it off, Farland then tied for third in the season-ending Merrimack Valley Conference Open, shooting 74 at Mount Pleasant.
“We were counting on Noah to lead us, and he delivered a great year,” said Fazio.
Farland is hoping to head back to The Golf Academy in Florida this winter with his sights set on playing college golf in a warm climate down in the Southeast.
