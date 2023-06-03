Carlin Wong
North Andover High
Sophomore
Carlin’s career has started off brightly, a two-time MVC first teamer and two-time MVP for the Scarlet Knights. A state and New England qualfier, she won the state floor championship. She’s had impressive scores in vault (9.4), bars (9.15), beam (9.4), floor (9.6) and All-Around (36.0). A back injury kept her off vault.
Divier Ramos
Methuen High
Junior
According to coach Stacy Thibodeau, Divier is an irreplaceable part of the Rangers team. Was instrumental in helping Rangers winning the Div. 2 MVC championships. Broke the school vault record with a 9.9 and qualified for state individuals in three events, placing first in vault, second on floor and third on bars.
Camryn Rueda
Central Catholic
Senior
Salem, N.H., resident is among the most talented gymnasts this area has produced, competing in the high school for the first time. A noted Level-10 star for Brestyans Gymnastics, she won the state all-around with scores of 9.9 on vault and 9.8 on the floor. Was her first year competing for the high school. She broke four school records this year. Will be attending the University of North Carolina on a scholarship.
Riley Salerno
Central Catholic
Junior
A Tewksbury resident, Riley made a name for herself this past winter, with elite scores on the vault (9.5), floor (9.65) and was the individual state bars champ. Her best floor score was second best in school history. Her best score on bars was 9.25 at New Englands. Her all-around at New Englands was 37.525. What a year for Riley.
Julia Turrisi
Central Catholic
Junior
The Haverhill resident returned to the high school scene after spending year going the private route. She was one of the area’s most consistent performers. Her top scores were very good, particularly he consistency on bars at 9.2. Julia also had best of 9.3 on floor, a 9.3 on vault and a 9.3 on the beam. She competed for Central as a freshman. Her coach calls her “grace under pressure.” One of the top gymnasts to look out for in next winter.
Olivia Melo
Haverhill
Junior
The soon-to-be captain had a great junior season, tying the school’s balance beam record of 9.5 en route to becoming first-team MVC All-Star. She finished fourth in the all-around at the MVC meet with a fourth place in the beam and sixth in vault. She was 25th overall at state individuals and 29th at New Englands.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Amanda Kim, Sophie Hutchins
Central Catholic — Allyson White, Callie McCarthy, Ashlyn Pinet
Haverhill — Gabriella Ferrarini
Methuen — Sophia Ferrara, Hanane Aboutoui, Bryan Incollingo and Kendra Scott.
North Andover — Lindsay Neyman
Salem — Erin Ross, Julia Petersen
Windham — Sierra Drager
