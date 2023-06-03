It was a gymnastics season to remember, again, for Andover High junior Gabriella Bresnick.
As a sophomore, Gabriella not only broke the Andover High school record in the all-around, at 38.1, but she won the all-around at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet.
As a junior, she added another school record to her resume, getting 9.6 on the uneven bars, and then later won a second straight MVC meet all-around championship.
The Level-10 gymnast, though, might be more noted for her contagious smile and leadership as a Golden Warriors top gymnast.
At the MVC meet in February, Bresnick stuck the balance beam ending, earning a 9.7, and helping give the entire team it’s best ever performance on the beam.
“That was one of my favorite moments,” said Andover coach Marlena Bresnick, who also happens to be Gabriella’s mom. “She was the anchor for us on the beam. After her dismount the whole team celebrated. It was so much fun.”
This winter her high scores are 9.8 of floor, 9.7 on beam, and 9.6 on vault and bars.
Gabriella belongs to the Reading Gymnastics Academy.
She is also a top area pole vaulter on the spring track team and hopes to compete in gymnastics in college.
