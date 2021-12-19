Asked about the career of his senior quarterback Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic head coach Chuck Adamopoulos answered simply.
“He’s definitely one of our all-time greats,” said the coach.
It’s impossible to argue that fact. Just this fall, Pereira took home:
— Massachusetts Gatorade football Player of the Year.
— Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic for the third straight season.
— Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 MVP for the second straight season.
Now, Pereira has repeated as Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP after leading Central to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Division 1 state title game. He was also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Player of the Year finalist as a sophomore.
This season, the Auburn, N.H., resident led the Eagle-Tribune area in passing yards with 2,823 — third most in a single season in area history — and touchdown passes with 34, tied for second in area history. He also led the Raiders in rushing yards (790) and scored 14 touchdowns.
The University of Maine football recruit passed for a season-high 448 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 154 yards and three TDs in a regular season win over state champion Springfield Central.
He threw two or more touchdowns in 10 out of 12 games, including the Division 1 semifinal and state title game and in wins over rivals Methuen and Andover, and ran for two or more TDs in five games.
Pereira finished his brilliant three-year varsity career third in Eagle-Tribune area history in passing yards (5,511) and second in TD passes (68), both school records. Those numbers would be even more prolific had his junior season not been cut in half by COVID.
