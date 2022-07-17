Defensively, Makenna Donovan saved Methuen High on more than one occasion this spring. The 3-1 win at rival North Andover immediately pops to mind. Diving catches, laser-guided throws, even the random circus catch. The Ranger center-fielder did it all.
But when the stakes got boosted in the postseason, Donovan, our 2022 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, just went off.
In four playoff games, she hit .636 (7 for 11) with a double, triple, homer, three walks and five RBIs. For the postseason, Donovan had a .714 on-base percentage and a 1.182 slugging percentage – good for an OPS of 1.896.
“Senior captain … Somebody knew that they needed to step up,” said Rangers coach Jason Smith after Donovan drilled a key double and a two-run homer as underdog Methuen stunned King Philip in the state quarters.”
Overall, the captain batted .333 with 19 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
Totally dedicated to the game, Donovan isn’t done either.
“I can’t wait to watch her play at the next level (Rivier University),” said coach Jason Smith after Donovan’s heroics helped propel the Rangers to the Division 1 state semifinals. “If she sees the ball in college like she’s seen the ball here the last couple games, Rivier is in for a treat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.