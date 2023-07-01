You have to wonder if the folks around the Saint Anselm softball program know exactly what they are getting in Methuen’s Brooke Tardugno and how fortunate they are.
“We will certainly miss Brooke next year, as she joins her sister (Stephanie) at St. A’s,” said Rangers coach Jason Smith. “It’s unfortunate that she lost over 1.5 seasons of high school softball due to Covid and a devastating knee injury (She only played in seven games in 2021). In that short time, she accumulated 53 hits and 57 runs scored and made an amazing impact on Methuen softball.”
Free from injury and the bulky knee brace that she dealt with as a junior, Tardugno dominated the diamond again this spring, earning our 2023 Eagle-Tribune Softball Player of the Year.
The senior batted .357 and scored 27 runs, driving in 18 for the Rangers, who reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals this year after a run to the final four in 2022.
No player showed the ability to take charge of the game like Tardugno did over the last two years, a fact the Merrimack Valley Conference certainly took note of when they selected her as the Division 1 Player of the Year in the league this spring.
“Throughout my fifteen-plus years of coaching, I have yet to find a player as extraordinary as Brooke,” said Rangers assistant coach Jackie Rubino. “Though small in stature, she is an absolute force on the field. A knee injury and subsequent surgery, along with a lost Covid year, delayed Brooke’s debut on the varsity field. In her 2.5 years as a starting player she has made a tremendous impact on the program. She’s a winner on and off the field.”
Tardugno is a three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star, a two-time softball All-Scholastic, and two-time E-T Softball All-Star.
