AGE: 18
FAMILY: Barry (dad), Sherilyn (mom); sisters Julia, Stephanie, Alexandra
COLLEGE PLANS: Saint Anselm College, computer science with mathematics
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is math. Math has always been my favorite since I was in elementary school because numbers have always come pretty easy to me. I loved being able to use methods and algorithms to find an exact answer. As I progressed throughout high school, I loved to challenge myself with courses such as Advanced Pre-Calculus, AP Statistics, and AP Calculus BC. These three courses were my favorite in high school because they took a lot of problem solving and critical thinking skills. I had such great teachers which helped grow my love and confidence for math and encouraged me to major in computer science with mathematics in college next year.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: That we have it easy. I think to a lot of people it seems that we have access to so much more opportunity, which can be true, but that doesn’t always make it easier. Almost every high school student has struggled with constant stress due to school, sports, family, and more. With access to so much more, comes more chances to overwhelm yourself because you want to do everything that is out there. Although this is great, it doesn’t always have the best outcome and can make the high school years very difficult for students who put an enormous amount of pressure on themselves to be the most successful person they can be.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Live in the moment! It sounds cliche, but high school really does go by in the blink of an eye. It feels like just yesterday I was getting ready for my first soccer tryout as a freshman. You really have to do your best to enjoy the moment because you never know when it could be gone. During my sophomore year, I tore my ACL which took away my basketball and majority of my softball season. When I came back to play, I made sure to always give everything I had, have fun on those bus rides with my teammates, and not take anything for granted. You have to forget about the past, don’t look too far into the future, and truly enjoy the moment you are in.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a successful student-athlete takes lots of hard work, time management, and self motivation. Some days I would go to school, then high school practice, then club practice, and I wouldn’t get home until 10 p.m. These days are hard, but if you are determined enough and you love what you are doing, it is worth it. Personally, I absolutely love being busy and going from one place to another. I never had any time to procrastinate on my school work, which has helped me succeed in seven AP courses at the high school. I’ve always believed if you put in the extra work, the results will show. I stick by this same motto in sports, which has pushed me to my limits. You have to be resilient in both school and sports and be willing to put the extra time and effort in, even when you don’t feel like it. I believe that has allowed me to balance being a successful student-athlete.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: That you have admirable character and make a positive impact on others. A major goal I have always had is to be the best person possible. I take pride in my academics and athletics, but how you make someone else feel is even more important than either of those things. I always try to give back to my community by volunteering for groups like The Movement Family, Relay for Life, or coaching for a 3rd/4th grade youth recreational basketball team. These are great things to get involved in, but I especially love being there for my friends, teammates, and classmates. Even just trying to help out a younger teammate or making each member of a class or team feel included is something that people will always remember and appreciate. If I can improve the type of person I am each day by doing my best to give back and help others, I would consider myself very successful.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: Our 2022 softball state tournament run, specifically the win that punched our ticket to the MIAA D1 Final Four. The run we had was the furthest I had ever made it in a state tournament with any team I played for. In the Elite Eight game specifically, we were down late into the game, but we battled back and upset King Philip. The moment that we won was indescribable. There was a mix of relief and so much joy as we all ran and jumped with each other by home plate. There was so much excitement and we were all thrilled to have won this game so we were guaranteed one more game with each other. Seeing all the hard work we put in together showed in our extended state tournament run, which was incredibly rewarding and is something I will never forget.
FAVORITE CHARITY: The American Cancer Society. I started learning about ACS when I became a freshman. It is a charitable, nonprofit that raises money for cancer research and for those fighting cancer. In 2016, I lost my “Nana” to a long battle with breast cancer. This encouraged me to join Relay for Life at my school, which raises money for ACS. Cancer is an awful disease that can affect anyone. It impacts so many people each day and losing a loved one or friend to it, is a terrible feeling. ACS has raised so much money for cancer treatments and research and I think the work they do is amazing. If even one person or family doesn’t have to lose a loved one to cancer, that is a win. The American Cancer Society’s goal is to find a cure to end cancer and I would love to see that happen.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: Coach Ryan Middlemiss. There was a time during my senior season where I wasn’t playing my best basketball. There was one game in particular where the team and I didn’t have enough energy. At halftime, he talked to us about kids out there who don’t have the chance to go out and compete in high school sports. There are kids who, through no fault of their own, don’t get the opportunity we do to go out on the court and compete with our teammates. He told us to play for them and from that moment on I gave every bit of effort I had. I continued to work hard everyday and make the most of every opportunity I got. He gave me all the motivation I needed to finish off my basketball career on a high and continue this same energy into my final high school softball season.
MY HERO IS … : My Mom. She has been my biggest supporter throughout my entire life. In school, sports, and as a person, she has challenged me to always push myself to my fullest potential. I never had to worry if she would be at my game or school event. She was always there with no questions asked and that kind of support is special. I am incredibly grateful to have someone like her in my life that has never doubted me even when I doubted myself. She is an amazing role model for me and my three sisters and I have always aspired to be the type of person she is everyday.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have graduated college and eventually earn a masters degree in computer science. I would love to see myself working for a major tech company like Google or Microsoft. I think it would be an incredible experience to work at a company that has been so innovative, successful, and has influenced the way the internet is run. I would also love to come back and coach sports at either a youth or high school level. To be able to come back and impact other student athletes like my coaches have impacted myself would be a great experience. Most of all, I want to be someone who gives back and has done good in my community.
Notable Honors
Academic Honors: High honor roll all 16 quarters, never received lower than an A-, AP Scholar with Honor Award (awarded by college board), Dartmouth Book Award, National Honor Society (elected treasurer), Science National Honor Society (elected treasurer), Class Officer (elected treasurer JR/SR year), SADD Leadership Team.
Athletic Honors: MIAA Girls and Women in Sports Day Honoree
Soccer-{/em} Boston Globe All Scholastic, Boston Herald Honorable Mention, All-State, 1st Team Eastern Mass, 2X 1st Team All-Conference, 3X Eagle-Tribune All Star, 2X Team MVP
Softball Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Boston Globe Honorable Mention, First team All-Conference, Eagle Tribune All-Star
