David Ortiz has a shot at being a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Thanks to the tireless work of Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs), who tracks all publicly announced Hall of Fame ballots and maintains a spreadsheet detailing each player’s known voting percentage, we have a rough idea of how things are trending.
As of Sunday morning and with just under 10% of the total expected vote known, Ortiz was the top vote getter and likely the only player with a realistic chance of earning induction in this year’s class.
Ortiz was at 29 votes out of 34 publicly announced ballots plus two anonymous or unverifiable ones, putting him at 80.6% of the known vote. Candidates need 75% to earn induction, meaning Ortiz would earn a spot in Cooperstown this summer if the remaining vote follows that same trend.
Could that happen? It’s impossible to say, but past votes suggest things are going to be close for Ortiz either way.
Fairly or unfairly, Ortiz is seen by a portion of the electorate as a steroid guy thanks to the report he tested positive for an undisclosed substance in a 2003 anonymous survey. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has publicly argued that report shouldn’t be held against Ortiz by Hall of Fame voters, but some adamantly oppose any candidate with perceived ties to performance-enhancing drugs.
Those voters have historically been less likely to announce their ballots before the final results are announced in January, so the actual vote totals for “steroid guys” tend to be lower than their preliminary percentages.
That has consistently been the case for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who are the top vote getters behind Ortiz but who don’t appear likely to break through in their 10th and final year on the ballot. Bonds and Clemens have been stuck at around 60% of the vote the past three years, but while they are just behind Ortiz with 28 votes (77.8%) each so far, they have not gained any net votes relative to last year and Bonds has actually lost one.
They will each need to gain approximately 54 votes to earn induction, which is looking like a long shot.
It’s possible Ortiz follows a similar track, but there are reasons why PED-skeptics might view his candidacy different. For one, Ortiz played the majority of his career after MLB instituted its drug testing policy in 2004 and never failed a test. This despite Ortiz’s frequent assertions that “nobody got tested more than Big Papi.”
His lone tie to PEDs — the 2003 anonymous survey — is also much flimsier than Bonds or Clemens. Bonds was the subject of widespread media coverage over the BALCO scandal and Clemens was implicated in the Mitchell Report, both of which asserted sustained use over many years. No equivalent case has ever been made against Ortiz, and Commissioner Manfred’s public defense could also help sway some voters to his camp.
Last and arguably most important, Ortiz has a certain degree of public perception on his side.
Unlike Bonds — whose late-career physical transformation from a speedy, athletic player to a hulking, muscle-bound slugger is often held against him — Ortiz has always been a big guy with natural power. The fact that Bonds and Clemens were famously hostile to the press likely also prompted a level of personal animosity from some voters that the far more outgoing and approachable Ortiz is unlikely to face.
While that might not be fair, these things do matter.
Even if Ortiz ultimately falls short this year, the early returns suggest he is in great position to get his call to the hall at some point. A worst-case scenario this year is probably still somewhere in the low-to-mid 60% range, and the vast majority of players who ever get that much support earn enshrinement eventually.
We’ll get a clearer picture as more ballots are made public in the lead-up to the official Jan. 25 vote announcement, but if the early returns are any indication, Ortiz is going to be a Hall of Famer sooner rather than later.
