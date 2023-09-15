METHUEN – Drew Eason knew that his performance week 1 against Lincoln-Sudbury was unacceptable, even if he was still healing from a bad case of mono that almost ruptured his spleen. In fact, Eason was so dialed in to bounce back from the loss, he spent countless hours dissecting Marshfield and their defensive schemes.
“Last week, I got cleared to play the morning of our game,” said Eason, who willed the Rangers to a thrilling 27-24 win over Marshfield on Friday night. “My timing, rhythm, everything was off that day. I was extremely confident heading into this game, and I knew our offense would come out strong after a quiet showing last week.”
Not only was Drew fantastic, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns, but his little brother, Shane, had a night to remember as well. The halfback caught seven passes for 144 yards and caught two touchdowns, while also running for 44 yards.
Adrian Blake had the coming-out game that he was longing for, catching two touchdowns and gaining 75 yards.
“Marshfield always gives us a wild game, that’s what they do best,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “Honestly, all we needed was a win tonight against a quality opponent. The execution was poor, but the effort was great, and I’m so proud of everyone on our team.”
The Rangers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead after Blake’s two touchdowns thrown by Eason, and momentum was all Methuen’s heading into halftime, when the Rangers led 21-6. The message for Marshfield in the locker room at the break was clear: Try to tire out the Rangers and continue to keep a fast pace.
The tempo got to the Rangers, and Marshfield was able to make it an eight-point game heading into the fourth, before the Rams tied things up at 21 apiece after a touchdown from Reid Bergamesca and QB keeper from Tor Maas.
The comeback from Marshfield quickly quieted an energetic crowd at Nicholson Field, and you could almost hear a pin drop when Thomas Kelly’s 28-yard field goal gave Marshfield a 24-21 lead with only three minutes remaining.
However, Eason and the Rangers offense stayed composed and quickly drove down the field, before Drew found his right-hand man, Shane, for a 12-yard touchdown with only 1:27 remaining.
“As soon as I saw Marshfield’s defense on that last drive, I honestly knew before the touchdown play that I was going to throw the ball to Shane,” said the 6-foot-2 senior.” “Shane was wide open right away, and I knew he would come up clutch.”
Methuen needed one final stop, which did not come easy. In fact, Marshfield quickly was able to get down to the Rangers five. With no timeouts remaining for the Rams, Maas looked to Micheal Appel for a last second touchdown, before a swarm of Rangers defenders brought Appel down at the three as time expired.
“That second half was a monstrosity in terms of penalties, poor execution, and just overall bad football from us,” said Ryan. “I take responsibility as the head coach of this program, and if we want to win any games going forward, we have to clean that up. For the night, we can celebrate this thriller, and then we have to prepare for Chelmsford.”
Methuen 27, Marshfield 24
First Quarter
Me – Adrian Blake 9 pass from Drew Eason, (Aboutoui kick), 4:35
Second Quarter
Me – Blake 9 pass from Eason, (Aboutoui kick), 11:48
Ma – Micheal Appel 6 run, (Thomas Kelly kick missed), 9:19
Me – Shane Eason 57 pass from D. Eason, (Aboutoui kick), 6:51
Third Quarter
Ma – Tor Maas 9 rush, (Kelly kick), 1:14
Fourth Quarter
Ma – Reid Bergamesca 30 pass from Maas, (two point good by Maas), 8:31
Ma– 28 yard field goal Kelly, 3:29
Me – S. Eason 12 pass from D. Eason, (kick blocked), 1:27
