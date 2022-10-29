METHUEN -- With Methuen High leading by just one score, 1:26 left on the clock, and a hard-charging opponent hungry for one last shot, brothers Drew Eason and Shane Eason decided to lock the game down for the Rangers.
"It was a play we had run earlier and my brother found me for a big gain," remembered Shane Eason. "The coaches called it again, I beat my guy, caught the ball, and you saw what happened after that -- touchdown. It felt awesome."
Facing a third-and-15 from their own 12-yard line, Drew Eason dropped back and lofted a deep pass to his brother, who took it the rest of the way for the 88-yard touchdown that clinched a wild 42-28 victory for Methuen over upset-minded North Andover on Friday night.
"We didn't start too strong," said Drew Eason. "But we didn't back down. We were confident. North Andover had a really good run defense. They were focused on the run, so when we dropped back to pass, we were able to make some big plays."
Drew Eason finished a stellar 17-of-18 passing for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Shane Eason caught seven passes for 240 yards, while Aiden O'Shaunessy caught five passes for 118 yards.
But despite that success, North Andover (3-5) matched Methuen (6-2) blow-for-blow for nearly four full quarters.
Methuen opened the game in style, needing just five plays to go 66 yards, taking the lead on Shane Eason's 6-yard touchdown run.
But the Scarlet Knights struck right back. Sophomore QB Drew Fitzgerald hit Cam Partridge for a 16-yard touchdown pass to tie the game, then James Federico recovered a fumble on the first play of the following drive, and running back Zach Wolinski -- who finished with a game-high 150 rushing yards -- broke a 34-yard touchdown to give North Andover a 14-7 lead at halftime.
"We came in at halftime and coach (Tom Ryan) was really on us, especially the defense," said linebacker/tight end Anesti Touma. "We were missing too many tackles, and we were running past people. We needed to stop the mistakes to clean things up if we were going to win."
Methuen appeared to take back control to start the second half. The Rangers forced two punts, and Shane Eason tied the game with a 5-yard touchdown, and gave the Rangers the lead with a 10-yard score.
North Andover struck right back, tying the game on a Wolinski 2-yard touchdown run. But back came Methuen, as Drew Eason found Touma for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Scarlet Knights tied it up again when Fitzgerald connected with Federico for a 75-yard score. But Drew Eason found Touma for a 5-yard TD to give Methuen the lead back.
"When I was in at tight end, I saw they didn't have any safety help," said Touma. "I was just running a corner to the other side of the field, and Drew found me for two touchdowns.
Methuen then forced a punt, and the Eason duo clinched it with their 88-yard score.
"They ran a lot of man coverage," said Shane Eason. "We have some fast receivers, who I think are some of the best in the MVC. When anyone is one-on-one against us, I believe we can beat them most of the time."
Jake Saalfrank impressed for North Andover with a sack and a fumble recovery. Hunter Scott delivered a monster hit on a tackle in the backfield.
The win most likely clinched a home playoff game for Methuen in the Division 1 tournament, which kicks off next weekend. North Andover will hope to earn a lower seed. Tournament brackets are expected to be released on Halloween.
"This win gives us some good momentum going into the tournament," said Drew Eason. "We are hoping to be back playing at home next week, in front of this great crowd. We can't wait."
