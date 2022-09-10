The Eason connection was in full swing in Methuen High's season-opener.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason ran for two touchdowns and connected on a TD pass to his brother Shane Eason, who added a touchdown run of his own, as Methuen rolled past Lynn English 51-12 on Friday night.
"It was a nice way to start our season," said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. "We made some mistakes that we need to clean up. But our players' offseason work clearly showed."
The Rangers started fast. On the game's opening drive, Drew Eason fired a pass to Shane Eason, who took it in for a 16-yard touchdown. Drew Eason added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, and the Rangers never looked back from there.
Ranger running back Conrado Lago added to the advantage with an 8-yard touchdown run, before Drew Eason hit for TD runs of 1 and 15 yards to make it 29-0 at halftime.
Shane Eason opened the second half with a 5-yard TD run, and Josh Kwakye closed out the third with a 3-yard score. Vincent Jimenez finished off the Ranger scoring, running a kickoff back 80 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.
Drew Eason needed to throw the ball just 10 times, completing six, for 70 yards. Shane Eason ran for a team-high 77 yards on nine carries.
Methuen will next travel to Marshfield on Friday (7 p.m.) Marshfield beat the Rangers in a thriller, 34-33, last fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.