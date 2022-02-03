Brown University senior All-American quarterback E.J. Perry stole the show at the star-studded East-West Shrine Game.
The Andover High product was named Offensive MVP in a brilliant performance at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Perry dazzled at the 97th annual Shrine Game, going 13 of 18 for 241 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions and a pair of 2-point conversion runs in a game broadcast Thursday night on the NFL Network.
And that was in just one half of action, as he split time.
He had a gaudy 153.9 QB rating while facing some blue chip defensive talent from the bigtime schools.
The West won the game 25-24.
All those skills that made Perry Ivy League Offensive MVP and New England (Division 1-A and 1-AA) Offensive Player of the Year were on full display.
Right from the get-go, the BC transfer was on his game.
With a huge throng of Perry family members on hand at the game, he was 4 for 4 for 72 yards and a TD on his first possession. The 6-2, 220-pounder added the conversion rush.
It's been quite a week for Perry, who also got a coveted invitation to the upcoming NFL Draft combine.
And maybe even better news, he was named one of the four East players of the week during the week of practice. NFL teams often put even more emphasis on the practice than they do the game.
Naval Academy linebacker Diego Fagot was named Defensive MVP. Notre Dame's Jack Coan was one of the West quarterbacks.
