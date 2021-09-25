FOXBORO -- It’s a bit of a confusing week-plus for Julian Edelman.
Today he will be honored at halftime of the New England Patiots game with the New Orleans Saints for his career as a Patriot.
In my humble opinion it’s a Hall of Fame career, particularly due to his work in January and February.
There is no confusion about Edelman’s work here, Hall of Fame or not. The guy was nails, becoming a more vital force than Wes Welker was, who had the best body of work for a slot receiver probably ever here – six years of 110 receptions and 1,243 yards.
What Edelman lacked in production versus Welker he more than made up for it with big catches and big games, including a rare, non-QB Super Bowl MVP award in the Pats domination of the L.A. Rams three years ago.
The confusion comes with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Edelman was like Brady’s little, pesky brother.
And he was like Belichick’s son, the kind of son whose life mission is to impress his dad.
And next week is Belichick vs. Brady Week.
Brother and father relationships are important in their own right, but they are different.
Brady, it could be argued, helped mold Edelman, who played quarterback in college.
And Belichick, as dads sometimes do, scared the hell out Edelman, demanding more than anyone ever had out of him.
The other addition to this Belichick vs. Brady discussion for Edelman is the fact that he is now a – get this – a journalist due to his new gig as a panelist on “Inside the NFL” via Showtime.
Asked who he was rooting for, a legit question, he played Belichick-speak to the nines.
“Foxboro,” said Edelman to the Patriots media via Zoom call. “I’m in the media now. I can’t take sides now; going to have to take the Fifth (Amendment for self-incrimination) now.”
This seems like an odd time to honor Edelman, maybe a little soon being only the second game after his retirement, but if anybody is worthy of this quick celebration of a career, Edellan is more than worthy.
He went into detail about how this new Patriots team has impressed him thus far, with so many new bodies and a rookie quarterback who appears to have the right “stuff.”
“Mac, seeing his progression each and every week, he’s been playing pretty well,” said Edelman. “I know that he hasn’t lit up the scoreboard and all that, but you can see that baby steps are progressing. I’m excited for the coaches and the team this year to just kind of keep that going, that improvement, and see what he’s really made of.”
As for the big game, which really is this week being the Patriots need to win this probably more than beating “Brady,” Edelman was careful to show his Patriot Card.
"I hope Tom does great. I hope everyone stays healthy. I hope (Rob Gronkowski) does great,” said Edelman. “I hope it's just a high-scoring battle and maybe a little Mac (Jones) comes out. Who knows. We'll see."
“It’s definitely going to be weird,” Edelman added. “You know, It’s like going to a family barbecue, and you’re the step kid, or you’re like the kid who has divorced parents. And your mom and dad are there, and you don’t know how to react.
“Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight? It’s going to be interesting. But, I am excited. Who is not excited for it?”
There really shouldn’t be a question as to Edelman’s careful assessment. He allegiances were really exhibited during the video he posted, officially announcing his retirement.
The title – “Foxboro Forever” – said it all.
