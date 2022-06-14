Chris Sale isn't afraid to tell it like it is when confronted with difficult circumstances.
Following his return from Tommy John surgery Sale frequently offered blunt and colorful assessments of his performance, and when news broke in February that he'd suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage that would cost him significant time once more, Sale compared his situation to being like a world class race car that broke down before the race even started.
That injury has kept Sale on the sideline for the third straight spring, and on Tuesday the Red Sox ace acknowledged how difficult it's been as only he could.
"I'm as good as a sack of potatoes right now for this team, at least that would feed them," Sale said. "I'm doing literally nothing to help this team, and that [stinks]."
Right now Sale finds himself living his own version of Groundhog Day. Just like last year Sale spent the season's early months waiting impatiently for his injury to heal, and now he's once again set to spend the summer ramping up, progressing from catch to live bullpens to eventually rehab assignments while his team continues to carry on without him.
Now at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and speaking to reporters Sale expressed excitement to finally be back to the point where a return feels close.
"It's been a journey to get here but we're here so the bulk of it is hopefully over with and now we get to do more of the fun stuff of playing baseball and live BPs and getting into games," Sale said. "I'm just excited for that."
Sale threw his first live bullpen session since suffering the latest injury on Monday, reportedly hitting 96 mph on the radar gun, and is scheduled to throw another up-and-down session on Thursday. From there it's possible Sale could be ready to begin a rehab assignment, though he and the club indicated they will see how things go this week before taking that next step.
On some level, this latest recovery has been more encouraging for Sale. After missing two years due to Tommy John surgery Sale has not experienced any setbacks related to his surgically repaired elbow and instead has been plagued mostly by bad luck. The rib injury was by all accounts a freak occurrence and since then he also missed time getting checked out for potential health issues known to run in his family, all of which came back clear.
In theory when Sale is good to go he'll be good to go, but the unusual nature of his latest injury hasn't offered any consolation throughout the recovery process.
"It's more frustrating. I understood it last year, right? I'm coming back from a surgery, you've got to be smart, there is a process to that," Sale said. "With this it wasn't even baseball stuff that was holding me back, it just seemed like I ran into a string of being unlucky in some cases.
"And again, you look back over the last couple of years and it's Tommy John surgery and then after that nothing related to my arm," he continued. "I just want to play with this thing. I worked really hard and a lot of people worked very hard to get me to this position arm-wise. My arm is ready to go I just ran into a little bad luck over the last few months but what can you do? You deal with it and move on."
Whenever he's able to return, Sale will provide a boon for the Red Sox pitching staff. The club is currently down two starters with Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on the injured list, and Sale didn't rule out the possibility of pitching out of the bullpen if that's where he was most needed.
At the end of the day, Sale says he just wants to pitch, and whether it's his elbow, his rib or something else, he's determined to do whatever it takes to get back on the mound.
"If it's taking time away from me being a baseball player I'm not going to be ok with it even if it's unlucky," Sale said. "I just want to compete again, that's it."
