Bret Edwards still hasn’t seen the preseason two-deep chart, you know, the one without his name on it. When he was told about it, there was little more than a shrug.
The former Central Catholic quarterback, now in his fifth year at the University of New Hampshire, absorbed the slight like he has basically his entire athletic life.
There was no anger, just enthusiasm.
No disappointment, just self-challenge.
And per usual with the gritty Edwards, his own interests were somewhere lost in the minutiae.
“I still feel like I have more in the tank to bring to the team,” said Edwards, who is listed as a junior (eligibility-wise) but will finish off his degree in Health and Physical Education in the spring. “If I’m third string or second string, I just come every day with something to prove. I’m just focused on the team, not myself. I’m a big team guy, been like that since my freshman year of high school … a team aspect guy, that’s all I really care about.”
Since hitting the Durham campus back in the summer of 2018, Edwards has put his body on the line repeatedly. After playing the waiting game and then absorbing 2020 with no football due to Covid-19, Edwards got his first real opportunity to get on the field.
Incumbent starter Max Brosmer suffered a knee injury and Edwards assumed control of a young, inexperienced Wildcats offense in the fall of 2021.
Per usual, the three-time Eagle-Tribune Football All-Star laid his heart and his body on the line, starting nine games and throwing for 1,565 yards with 12 TDs and 5 INTs. He took a pounding, though, and that took its toll.
“I had a herniated disc. I think it was just something that happened over time, just wearing down,” said Edwards. “I was in some pretty good pain, though.”
Edwards opted for surgery after the season, meaning he would miss spring ball, but there was never a doubt that he would return.
“It was pretty tough emotionally and mentally, it’s a grind,” said Edwards. “There are days that it’s tough to get through some stuff, and days you want to get after it. It was definitely tough mentally. You have to find a way to get through it.”
Instead of spring camp, he rehabbed. And that regimen carried right through the summer.
It probably cost him his position on the depth chart, which went from No. 1 to at least No. 3 behind a returning Brosmer and Edwards’ backup last fall, Brody McAndrew.
But first-year UNH head coach Ricky Santos says, as camp progresses, he will focus less on the chart and more on Edwards’ health.
"Bret is progressing well since his surgery and is fully cleared," said Santos. "He's working hard to gain full strength and is close to getting all the velocity back on the football. He did a great job throughout the rehab process to give himself the best chance to get back competing at a high level. His understanding of our offense has improved, and it is evident he did a lot of film study this summer. He is working to earn the starting QB position and will be battling it out against Max Brosmer."
Edwards was just happy to be allowed back on the field.
“There’s a lot of evaluation for the coaches. I assume after this first week, or maybe next week, we’ll kind of know where we stand,” he said. “My confidence is always good. I believe in myself, my talent, the hard work I’ve put in. The confidence is still in there. Hopefully, what I’ve got is enough for them.”
