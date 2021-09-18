DURHAM, N.H. – The defense turned in another strong performance and sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, the former Central Catholic standout, connected with junior Brian Espanet (or a pair of passing touchdowns to lead the No. 23 University of New Hampshire football team to a 19-13 win over Lafayette in Fisher Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
UNH improved to 3-0 for the season. Lafayette fell to 0-3.
The Wildcats take on Pittsburgh next Saturday at noon at Heinz Field in their FBS game. Pittsburgh, after starting the season with wins over UMass (51-7) and at Tennessee (41-34) lost at home to Western Michigan, 44-41, on Saturday.
The Wildcat defense allowed only a pair of field goals. UNH forced a pair of turnovers and held Lafayette to just 41 yards rushing and 233 total yards. Lafayette scored its touchdown on a 93-yard kickoff return to open the game.
Edwards now has seven touchdown passes this year and four of those have been to Espanet. Saturday, he completed 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards and the two scores. Espanet had six catches for 57 yards.
