TYNGSBORO — The hockey world is small. and on Friday, it felt even smaller for myself and a few thousand others.
That’s when Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel — a 2023 Stanley Cup Champion — brought the Stanley Cup to the Skate 3 Ice Arena to share his day with the storied trophy with the local community.
It’s a rink heavily connected to the 26-year-old’s early days. Eichel learned how to skate at the Tyngsboro complex back in 2000.
For me, it’s intricately woven into many of my youth and high school hockey memories.
He told The Eagle-Tribune there was no question that when he had his day with the Stanley Cup, he was bringing it the local rink.
“It all started for me here at Skate 3,” said Eichel. “It’s where I learned to play and where I learned to skate. It’s where I still come back in the summer to skate.”
The Massachusetts native still has a home only 10 minutes away from the Tyngsboro rink where he got his start. He comes back often to the community and this rink.
“This is my community and where I grew up,” said Eichel. “It was important to bring it back to where I was from. I take a lot of pride being from North Chelmsford and what that community means to me.”
The Skate 3 family showed up in full force for Eichel, including owner Tim Madden and Jim Shultz, who is part of the rink’s management team.
Eichel was in Skate 3’s learn to skate program. Shultz said he was going back home to find his photo of their “Class of 2000.”
Madden has seen the local star’s career grow and was thrilled that Eichel hoisted the Cup inside Skate 3.
Eichel, Madden and Shultz, along with many others from the Skate 3 team, shared some intimate moments during the event, recollecting past memories.
“In the game of hockey, you build all these relationships,” said Eichel. “The whole Skate 3 family here has been so good to me during my whole career. This is my community.”
Shultz sat back and enjoyed for a few hours watching young kids interact with the National Hockey League player whose roots run deep with the rink.
He was elated seeing the next generation have their own special moment.
“They’ll remember this the rest of their lives,” said Shultz.
Kids donned sweaters representing Eichel’s past and present. They ran up to the Cup in Boston University, Buffalo Sabres and Golden Knights attire.
The youngsters, teenagers and adults also had their own team’s jerseys on — many with ties directly to playing at Skate 3 at some point.
Seeing the Cup in Skate 3’s main lobby was surreal. Like Shultz, I watched the excitement from all ages as they touched it or just gazed in wonderment at the immense presence that is the Stanley Cup.
When I played hockey at any one of the three rinks at Skate 3, I never imagined one day I’d see it there on display.
But it’s now added to my list of memories I’ll associate with not only Eichel, but my local rink.
This is believed to be the first time the Stanley Cup has ever been to Skate 3 in its history. If Eichel has it his way, it won’t be the last.
