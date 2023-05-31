New Hampshire Boys Lacrosse boys state tournament play begins on Thursday and, between the three divisions, there’s four locals teams that will be competing, including 12-time state champion Pinkerton Academy in Division I, Timberlane and Windham in Division II and then Pelham in Division III. Those last three teams have yet to win a state championship title.
Two years ago, Timberlane reached the state final for the first time in program history and was defeated by two-time reigning state champions Portsmouth. Heading into this year’s tournament, of the four teams, the Owls seem to have the inside track on getting back to the championship game, between the talent they have and the possible teams they’ll face in the bracket.
“We need to worry about ourselves and limit our bad plays,” said Timberlane head coach Ken Blaszka. “You’re going to have them in this sport. The ball is small, and the speed of the game is not forgiving at times. Limit those and worry about us. We took care of business to get two home playoff games. I said in the beginning of the year that home games are key and that our goal was to get to the semifinal game. Get there and we’ll worry about that then, at a neutral site (Stellos Stadium in Nashua) will put us in a good spot.”
Boys Capsules
Pelham (10-4)
Seeding: No. 3 in Division 3
Opener: Saturday, 5 pm vs No. 6 Laconia (10-5)
Stat Leaders: Sebastian Bahrakis (32 goals, 14 assists), Memphis Patterson (21 goals, 16 assists) and Cam Claremont (19 goals, 12 assists); Matthew Sprague 89 percent at faceoff-x;
The Road Ahead: On paper, this is the best first round match-up of the local teams. Pelham and Laconia split two games this season with the Pythons winning the first 9-4 and then losing last week, 8-4. Should Pelham prevail, they’ll most likely get No. 2 Campbell or No. 7 Coe-Brown, two evenly matches teams. Pelham defeated both squads earlier this season by 8-1 and 8-3 scores.
Coach Brian Johnson: “For us to make a (deep tournament) run, we need to value the ball and limit our turnovers. If we can do that and if Matthew (Sprague) can continue doing what he has done all year at the faceoff-x and freshman goalie Jacob Chafe can come up with some big saves, we can make a run.”
Pinkerton Academy (13-5)
Seeding: No. 3 in Division 1
Opener: Saturday, 2 pm vs No. 6 Londonderry (8-8)
Stat Leaders: Matt Feole (35 goals, 16 assists), Joey Gallo (27 goals, 22 assists) and Ryan Lynch (36 goals, 10 assists); Cole Frank 90 percent at face-off-x; Golies Curtis Michaud and Tyer LeBlanc have split the duties.
The Road Ahead: If the Astros can defeat Londonderry, a team they have defeated twice already this season (7-6 and 13-2), they would most likely get No. 2 seed Dover, who edged the Astros out 5-4 back on April 20th.
Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Londonderry is a very good team and they are a familiar opponent as we played them twice this season. We still feel like we have a lot to prove in this game and we continue to work to find ways to do the little things that have big impacts on winning games in the postseason.”
Timberlane (14-2)
Seeding: No. 3 in Division 2
Opener: Thurs, 5 pm vs No. 14 Hanover (4-10)
Stat Leaders: Braidon Bowman (65 goals, 17 assists); Jack Condon (51 goals, 24 assists); Defense – Gary Shivell (31 caused turnovers, 72 groundballs); Michael Savage 52 percent at faceoff-x; Goalie Brady Marston 91 saves, 4.6 GAA.
The Road Ahead: Earlier this season, the Owls crushed Hanover, a team that enters the tournament with an eight-game losing streak. If business is taken care of, Timberlane will most likely face No. 7 Oyster-River/Newmarket, another team they took care of earlier, 11-5.
Coach Ken Blaszka: “We go up against Hanover, who we faced over break and had a decisive win against them. They were light on numbers due to break and injuries. We know they are playing better but we feel pretty confident that we will be playing our place for the quarterfinals this Saturday. They fought hard last time even when we had a commanding halftime lead so we know they will be ready for us.”
Windham (12-4)
Seeding: No. 4 in Division 2
Opener: Thursday, 5 pm vs No. 13 Pembroke (7-8)
Stat Leaders: Drew Denton (49 goals), Matt Desmaris (35 goals) and Nate Crowley (29 goals); Rob DiPietro 65 percent at face-off-x; Goalie Casey Gramer is averaging 9 saves per game and has a 5.3 GAA.
The Road Ahead: If the Jaguars take care of business and defeat Pembroke, a team they defeated 16-2 earlier season, they’ll most likely face No. 5 Winnacunnet, one of the hottest teams in New Hampshire, who started off 0-3 and have won 11 of 12 since, including a 7-3 decision over Windham back on April 25.
Coach Derek St. Cyr: “We face scrappy Pembroke, who we met earlier this year in Week 1, who is a much better team than when we played them. For our boys to be successful we have to play our game and set the tone. We tend to let our opponents set the tone early and that has been a downfall for us.”
Girls Capsules
Pelham (10-5)
Seeding: No. 7 in Division 3
Opener: Defeated No. 10 Lebanon, 15-8, in first round; Now will advance to quarterfinals to face No. 2 St. Thomas (13-1), Thursday, 5 pm
Stat Leaders: Top offensive players include Taylor Galgay and Ella DeSimone; Sophia Joncas is face-off specialist; Addie Breault is No. 1 goalie.
The Road Ahead: The Pythons were edged out by St. Thomas by a goal in the first meeting, but St. Thomas enters this game red-hot with a nine game winning streak. Pelham will certainly be challenged in this one and if they can prevail, they’ll get most likely No. 3 Gilford, which will present yet another challenge.
Coach John Fichera: “As a team we need to have an urgency on ground balls. Conceding a ground ball to an opponent in a playoff game is giving them an extra offensive opportunity we now have to defend. Getting to the ground ball first gives us possession, you can’t score goals without possession of the ball. We need to stay “true” to our team style offense.”
Pinkerton (12-5)
Seeding: No. 5 in Division 1
Opener: Thursday, 5 pm at No. 4 Nashua South (14-4)
The Road Ahead: Despite winning 12 games this season, Pinkerton got a tough state tournament draw, first traveling to face Nashua South, a team that defeated the Astros, 16-9 back in late April. If Pinkerton can pull out the upset, they would face No. 2 seed Portsmouth, who trounced Pinkerton, 16-2 earlier this season and enter the tournament riding a 9-game winning streak.
Timberlane (13-4)
Seeding: No. 5 in Division 2
Opener: Defeated Con-Val 16-3 in first round; Now will travel to face No. 4 Winnacunnet (12-4), Thursday, 5 pm
Stat Leaders: Maia Parker (50 goals, 14 assists); Becca Silva (44 goals, 18 assists); Lily Brien (33 goals and 5 assists); Parker 55 percent at face-off-x; Goalie Shaye Fanning 121 saves, 291 in her career.
The Road Ahead: The first round tournament win gives the Owls a six-game winning streak coming into the tournament, but that surely will be tested against Winnacunnet, a team that defeated Timberlane, 12-4 earlier this season. Should the Owls prevail with the upset, they would travel to face top seed Hanover in the semi-finals.
Coach Helena Bird: “In order to make a deep run, my girls are going to have to dig deep to pass opponents that have beaten us in the regular season. They have done an amazing job working together in all aspects of the game, and they cannot lose sight of the way that Timberlane plays lacrosse. Each day, we look to do the little things well, and the girls will need to focus on being that much faster to each ground ball, reaching that much further to catch each pass, and shooting with discipline and accuracy to beat some talented goalies. Most importantly, the girls need to trust each other and continue to have fun.”
Windham (14-2)
Seeding: No. 2 in Division 2
Opener: Thursday, 5 pm vs No. 7 Oyster River (10-5)
Stat Leaders: Chloe Hall (54 goals), Sophia Ponzini (48 goals) and Maria Killian (46 goals); Ponzini is tops at face-off-x and goalie Annie Mitchell has 88 saves.
The Road Ahead: The Jaguars got a favorable tournament draw and could make a deep run. A win over Oyster River would pit them against either Hollis-Brookline or Goffstown, two teams Windham defeated earlier this season by respective scores of 11-7 and 19-9.
Coach Jordyn O’Boyle: “We need to control the game from the start to finish. Take care of the ball and play as one on the field. The girls are excited and ready to go.”
