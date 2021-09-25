BOSTON — Tanner Houck was one pitch away from striking out the side. Ahead of Brett Gardner 1-2 with two outs in the eighth inning, Houck tried to finish him off with two sliders and a fastball but couldn’t get the 38-year-old Yankee veteran to bite.
The Red Sox would come to regret not putting the Yankees away right then and there.
Things quickly cascaded out of control as Houck walked another batter and lefty Darwinzon Hernandez came on and hit a man to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees slugger wasted no time, hitting the first pitch he saw 452 feet over the Green Monster for a grand slam to give New York a dramatic 5-3 win.
Even before Stanton’s blast the Red Sox had been playing with fire for several innings while clinging two a 2-1 lead. New York had the tying run in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh before finally capitalizing in the eighth.
In the sixth the Yankees scored on a wild pitch by Hansel Robles but had the tying run thrown out at the plate by Rafael Devers. In the seventh Houck walked his first two batters on four pitches each, but came back with a double play and a strikeout to preserve the one-run advantage.
The bullpen implosion also wasted an outstanding start by Nick Pivetta, who retired 16 of the first 17 men he faced and finished with one run allowed on three hits over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, took the lead on a solo home run by Kevin Plawecki in the third and added another when Kyle Schwarber scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Bobby Dalbec also had a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman but the Red Sox couldn’t close the deficit any further.
Taylor hurt, Plawecki ok
One of the big questions after the game was why the Red Sox went to Hernandez instead of top lefty Josh Taylor, and afterwards Alex Cora revealed that Taylor was unavailable because of a back injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.
Plawecki also left the game after getting hit by a pitch on the foot by Chapman in the bottom of the ninth. X-Rays were negative and he said afterwards he was sore but ok.
“I dodged a bullet there,” Plawecki said.
Dead heat in Wild CardWith Saturday’s loss the Red Sox are now tied with the Yankees atop the AL Wild Card standings. The winner of Sunday’s series finale will go into the final week in first place with the Blue Jays and Mariners both lingering just below the playoff cutline.
“We’ll be fine. This is what it’s all about right? Nobody said it would be easy, it hasn’t been easy for us all year,” Plawecki said. “We’re going to get back to work tomorrow, play the best baseball we can and whatever happens, happens.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
