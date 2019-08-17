BOSTON — The Red Sox have repeatedly harped on the idea that they need strong starting pitching to get back into the playoff race.
They won't be getting it from Chris Sale in their next turn through the rotation.
Sale landed on the 10-day injured list this afternoon with elbow inflammation — an entirely new injury — and Dave Dombrowski held a cryptic press conference about the ailment.
After one of his best starts of the season Tuesday, Sale felt stiffness in the elbow Wednesday and Thursday, and finally told the team on Friday. An MRI revealed the inflammation.
Asked if he was confident the injury wasn't serious, Dombrowski said, “I cannot answer that, really.”
Will he pitch again this season?
"I don’t know," Dombrowski replied. "I don’t know one way or another at this point."
The Red Sox are going to get a second opinion on the MRI from Dr. James Andrews, which is rarely good news, and Sale was not made available for comment.
"I think Chris needs a couple of days to himself at this point," Dombrowski said.
More to come...
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
