We've reached the final day of the regular season and the AL Wild Card race is still wide open. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter the day tied atop the Wild Card standings at 91-70, and the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are both one game back and still within striking distance at 90-71.
All four teams will play their regular season finales starting at 3:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, so by dinnertime we should finally know who is in, who is out and who might need to play a tiebreaker (or two) to square everything away.
What's going to happen? Your guess is as good as mine, but here is every possible scenario we could see unfold over the next day or so.
No tiebreaker, no chaos
Let's start with the most straightforward, anticlimactic possibility. Any scenario where the Red Sox and Yankees both win, or the Blue Jays and Mariners both lose, will result in the Red Sox facing the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game.
Because Boston won the season series against New York 10-9, the Red Sox would host the Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in almost every scenario. The one exception is if the Yankees win and all three other teams lose. In either case we wouldn't need any tiebreakers, the Blue Jays and Mariners' seasons would be over, and we would proceed with the playoffs in a more or less typical fashion.
Two-way tie for second AL Wild Card spot
Now things are getting interesting. In order to have a two-way tie for the second Wild Card spot, one of the Red Sox or Yankees would have to lose, and one of the Blue Jays or Mariners would have to win. In this scenario, the Red Sox/Yankees winner would take the first Wild Card spot outright, and the two teams tied for the second Wild Card spot would play a Game 163 tiebreaker to determine the second Wild Card team.
Homefield advantage for the tiebreaker would be determined by head-to-head record. The Red Sox have the advantage over all three teams, the Yankees over the Mariners, the Blue Jays over the Yankees and the Mariners over the Blue Jays. The winner of the tiebreaker would then advance to the AL Wild Card Game, meaning whichever teams wind up in the tiebreaker would have to win two elimination games in two cities, likely on back-to-back days, to reach the AL Divisional Series.
Three-way tie for both AL Wild Card spots
You want anarchy? You might just get it. If the Red Sox and Yankees both lose, and one of the Blue Jays or Mariners win, we will end up with a three-way tie atop the AL Wild Card. Breaking that tie will require two separate tiebreaker games, and the process of sorting out who plays who is somewhat convoluted.
In the event of a three-way tie, the teams will be designated Club A, Club B and Club C. Teams will get to choose which designation they want, and for our purposes the Red Sox would get the first choice no matter what, which makes explaining this exercise a little easier.
In the event of a three-way tie for both spots, Club A would host Club B in a tiebreaker, with the winner advancing to the AL Wild Card Game. The loser would then host Club C in a win-or-go-home game, and the winner of that would also advance to the Wild Card and we would be off to the races from there.
If the Red Sox find themselves in this situation they would opt to be Club A, which would give them two chances at making the Wild Card, including the first crack at Fenway Park.
Three-way tie for second AL Wild Card spot
This outcome would be similar to the last one, only with a twist. If one of the Red Sox or Yankees lose, and the Blue Jays and Mariners both win, we would have a three-way tie for the second AL Wild Card spot.
Like before, the teams would be designated Club A, Club B and Club C. Only this time, the first tiebreaker would be an elimination game, and the winner would go on to play Club C on the road. The winner of that game would advance to the AL Wild Card Game, where either the Red Sox or Yankees would be waiting.
Unlike the previous example, being Club C would be the preferred option here since you only have to win one game to advance. The downside is that one game would be on the road, so there may be some incentive to being Club A if the circumstances were right.
Either scenario with a three-way tie would be absolute chaos. You could easily see a team playing three straight elimination games against three different teams, and if Seattle is involved that might include a cross-country trip as well. Yet there is still one scenario that would be even crazier.
Four-way tie for both AL Wild Card spots
That's right. It's still on the table. If the Red Sox and Yankees both lose, and the Blue Jays and Mariners both win, we would have a four-way tie atop the AL Wild Card standings.
If that happens, the clubs would be designated Club A, Club B, Club C and Club D, with Club A hosting B and Club C hosting D in a pair of tiebreaker games. The winner of those games would advance to the AL Wild Card Game and face each other there.
In all likelihood the Red Sox would be Club A and the Blue Jays would be Club C, so they would host their respective games, and the Yankees would get to pick their opponent, with the Mariners facing off against the remaining team. This outcome is a little more comprehensible than the three-way tie scenarios, but considering that it would essentially result in its own mini play-in tournament for the right to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, it would be unprecedented in baseball history and would be absolutely riveting.
