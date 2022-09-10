Windham jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, led by 35 points at halftime, and rolling over Nashua South 44-13 on Saturday.
"We've had to grind for everything," said Windham coach Jack Byrne. "I was really glad our players could get it done today. We want to be a threat, we want to be a contender. Hopefully that's going on soon.”
A Matt Desmarais interception set up Windham's first score, a 5-yard run by Brandon Beland. A botched Nashua punt snap then set up a Tiger An 2-yard touchdown run. South then fumbled again, and An scored a 7-yard TD.
The Jaguars kept pouring it on in the second. Jake Micciche scored a 37-yard TD run, and caught a 44-yard TD pass from Josh Sweeney. David Croteau capped the half with a 12-yard TD run.
It was running time in the second half, with Windham' Liam Burke adding a 35-yard field goal.
The Jags next travel to defending Division 1 champ Londonderry on Friday (7 p.m.)
"There were a couple mistakes on their part we capitalized on, and that's huge," said Byrne. "It's not just the mistake. You've got to use it and do something with it.”
