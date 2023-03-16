WORCESTER — North Andover High simply ran into a basketball buzzsaw on Wednesday night in the Division 1 boys state semifinals.
A fifth-seeded Needham team that scored just 43 points on Saturday night to win at Central Catholic hung 38 on the Knights in the first half and rolled into the D-1 title game with a 60-43 win.
No. 9 North Andover closes out its season and a wild, unexpected run at 16-8.
“I’m just so proud of these guys. I don’t think anyone at the beginning of the year thought we’d be in this game right now,” said North Andover coach Paul Tanglis. “The way they fought, the way they battled, I’m just really impressed with this group. They’ve come a long way. This has been a fun, fun year.”
The same two lethal weapons that powered the Bay State Conference Herget Division champs past Central — guard Brian Cloonan and big man Henry Bickford — were up to no-good again here at Worcester State University.
Bickford led all scorers with 23 points, with 14 coming in the first half as the Rockets built a commanding 38-23 advantage.
“We were trying to keep him out of the paint, but he can shoot it, and he can put it on the floor,” said Tanglis. “He doesn’t really have a weakness in his game. He’s a tough cover.”
Cloonan (9 points, 8 assists) ran the show at the point in much more of a distributor role than he took at Central.
And on this night, they got plenty of help.
“They’re solid. They can shoot it. They can put it on the floor, they have bigs, they play defense really well, so we knew we had our work cut out for us,” said Tanglis.
“Obviously, tonight wasn’t our night, but that’s a really good team. They had it clicking. We knew the stuff they were running, but we didn’t do a good job stopping it. Top to bottom, they’re solid.”
Down 15 at the break, North Andover just couldn’t find a way to chip into the lead.
Bickford’s two-handed third-quarter jam squelched any momentum the Knights attempted to muster as the lead swelled up to as many as 23.
Zach Desrochers led North Andover with 13 points, 10 of them coming in the second half. Jake Denney added 10 before fouling out, while junior top scorer Zach Wolinski was held in check, scoring just five.
Needham 60, North Andover 43
Division 1 semifinals
North Andover (43): Zach DesRoches 5-0-13, Zach Wolinski 2-0-5, Joey Poor 1-0-2, Cam Bethel 3-0-7, Jake Denney 5-0-10, Jake Saalfrank 1-0-2, Niko Catalano 1-2-4. Totals 18-2-43
Needham (60): Hutchinson 1-0-2, Cloonan 2-3-9, Camozzi 3-0-6, Goldstein 1-0-2, Shaw 5-2-12, Keyes 2-2-6, Bickford 8-5-23. Totals 22-12-60
Threes: NA — DesRoches 3, Wolinski, Bethel; Needham — Cloonan 2,
