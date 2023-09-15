ANDOVER — As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first half, Andover quarterback Johnny Enman dropped back and, with a defender in his face, smoothly dropped a pass into the hands of Brian Hnat 25 yards away in the back of the end zone, the receiver calmly securing it for the score with a tackler draped on his back.
It was that kind of day at Andover High’s Eugene V. Lovely Field. There’s was no stopping the Golden Warriors.
Enman threw as many touchdowns (3) as he had incompletions (also 3), Dante Berger ran for three scores, and the Andover starting defense allowed just 110 yards of total offense through three quarters before exiting the game, as the Golden Warriors crushed Chelmsford 42-14 on Thursday night.
“This was the definition of a team win,” said Enman. “The offense played great, so did the defense and special teams. Dante had the first three touchdowns day for his career. Everyone was making plays. We were taking what the defense was giving us. That’s what it’s all about. We had looks, and we took them.”
It was a second straight brilliant performance for senior first-year starter QB Enman, completing 17 of 20 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Enman did most of his work in the first half, throwing for 290 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown to Andrew Walles and the 25-yard score to Hnat at the close of the half. He threw the ball just three times in the second half, the final pass a 45-yard touchdown to Chris Dessin, before the starters exited the game.
“Johnny was amazing,” said Berger. “He was throwing some darts. He was hitting guys left and right. I am so impressed with that he’s been able to do.”
Berger was also a force, carrying 18 times for 106 yards, including touchdowns of 7 yards, 1 yard and 6 yards. He played just two possessions in the second half.
“Dante has a bright future ahead of him,” said Enman. “He was running hard and hitting those holes behind a great performance by our offensive line.”
While the offense was dominating — Andover didn’t punt until the starters were long gone in the fourth quarter — so too was the Golden Warrior defense.
Andover allowed just 40 yards of total offense to the Lions in the first half, and forced three turnovers. Connor LeBrun and Hnat each had an interception, while Sean Napolitano and JC Aquino each had a sack for the winners.
Not bad for a Warrior squad that was just four days removed from their last game, and had just two days of practice.
“We have been playing a crazy schedule,” said coach EJ Perry. “But the first half today is really how we want to run our offense, and the defense was really going as hard as they could. It was nice to see, especially on the quick turnaround.”
Andover 42, Chelmsford 14
Chelmsford (0-2): 0 0 6 8 — 14
Andover (2-0): 7 21 14 0 — 42
First Quarter
A — Andrew Walles 40 pass from Johnny Enman (Nate Bernardin kick), 4:55
Second Quarter
A — Dante Berger 7 run (Bernardin kick), 11:24
A — Berger 1 run (Bernardin kick), 7:43
A — Brian Hnat 25 pass from Enman (Bernardin kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
C — Jake Brooks 37 pass from Kyle Wilder (kick failed), 8:22
A — Chris Dessin 45 pass from Enman (Bernardin kick), 6:01
A — Berger 6 run (Bernardin kick), 0:30
Fourth Quarter
C — Jacob Walker 1 run (Nate Duggan pass from Wilder), 0:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover — Dante Berger 18-106, Dominic Papa 3-10, Gavin Oliveira 2-7, Marcus DeJesus 1-5, Jason Ballou 1-1, Jason DeJesus 1(-1); Chelmsford — Kyle Wilder 11-13, Dillon Dulong 2-6, Nate Duggan 2-10, Kai Everett 3-5, Gabe Gray 1-1
PASSING: Andover — Johnny Enman 17-20-0, 337, Dominic Papa 2-3-0, 22, Chris Dessin 1-1-0, 12; Chelmsford — Wilder 17-26-2, 149
RECEIVING: Andover — Chris Dessin 3-91, Andrew Walles 4-79, Jason DeJesus 5-58, Brian Hnat 3-69, Dante Berger 2-40, Nicholas Ilsley 2-22, Dominic Papa 1-12; Chelmsford — Duggan 9-65, Jake Brooks 1-37, Nick Lupoli 2-17, Nate Cowell 1-15, Evan Ditavi 2-9, Joe Giacchetto 2-6
