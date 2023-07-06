FENWAY PARK — He was the one that got away. A game-changer. Might even be a five-game difference in the standings. An adored ex-Red Soxer.
No. Not Xander Bogaerts.
In the end, the Red Sox President of Baseball Ops, Chaim Bloom, and the most powerful man in baseball, Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras, knew after two years of his six-year deal that Bogie was outta here!
So the Red Sox added second baseman (Wink! Wink!) Trevor Story as a free agent, to eventually replace Bogaerts at shortstop and kill time before Marcelus Mayer arrived.
The guy I’m talking about is Nathan Eovaldi, tonight’s starter ... for the Texas Rangers.
This is one of the sleeper bad moves by Bloom, letting Eovaldi leave for “only” $34 million over two years, and a third-year, team option, for $20 million. If Eovaldi pitches really good and is healthy, he will leave Fort Worth, Texas, with about $63 million.
A mistake.
Sure, we weren’t clamoring back on Dec. 28, 2022, when the deal was announced, but we aren’t paid handsomely to put the Red Sox in position to compete for championships.
If Bloom had signed Eovaldi, one of the most popular players inside and outside the Red Sox clubhouse, the Sox would be in the mix for a postseason berth, albeit the Wild Card, instead of hoping and praying.
The one thing the Red Sox don’t have in 2023 is “The Guy” at the top of the rotation, though James Paxton is starting to make some noise in that category.
Mr. Nice Guy, Eovaldi has been as good as he’s ever been. Yes, ever.
At 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA, he leads the American League in complete games (2) and shutouts (1).
He currently ranks No. 2 in the A.L. in “halfway” mark Cy Young voting, behind Shane McLanahan (11-1, 2.53 ERA).
“I love Boston. It will always be a home for me,” said Eovaldi, before Wednesday night’s game. “I loved it here. I loved playing in front of these fans. It’s a special place in my heart.”
Wow. Stick the dagger in us, Nathan!
He didn’t want to leave, but he had to because the Red Sox were concerned about his health, particularly as Chris Sale’s sidekick.
In the 11 previous seasons, two of which included Tommy John surgeries and year-long recoveries, he had 30-plus starts only twice.
One of those was 32 starts in 2021, in which Eovaldi was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 182 innings.
Of course, the year we remember with Eovaldi was 2018, really the World Series, in which he pitched six innings in relief in the 18-inning Game 3 loss to the Dodgers after consecutive one-inning stints in relief in Games 1 and 2.
He won so much respect and inspiration in that loss, which was completed after 3 a.m. back in Boston. So much so, it practically catapulted the Red Sox to wins in Games 4 and 5.
“That ’18 season was incredible, one I’ll never forget,” said Eovaldi. “We lost, what, three games in the postseason. It was amazing.”
Eovaldi was a key performer in the 2021 late season run that saw the Red Sox have a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the ALCS, before losing three straight.
“That was a lot of fun, a great atmosphere around here,” said Eovaldi. “Look, I loved it here.”
The problem was Eovaldi’s health. He had only 12 starts in 2019 and 20 starts in 2022. Other than a few weeks of elbow tightness during the COVID season in 2020, he was relatively healthy.
This year, Eovaldi is on pace for 33 starts. Ouch!
But honestly, this was a blunder.
Eovaldi, for chump change, should’ve been back here in Boston. With this kind of season, nobody would be asking about “selling” or “buying” at the trade deadline.
Instead, the Rangers are one of the best teams in baseball, with a great mix of young players and veterans, in first place, with only the Tampa Bay Rays with a better record.
“When you have a team that can really hit the ball, and have some pitching around it, you can go far,” said Eovaldi. “We have a good group, a good mix. It’s been a lot of fun this year.”
Eovaldi, more than Bogaerts, is the one that got away. He was affordable and a fit.
And more than anyone else, Eovaldi has been missed.
