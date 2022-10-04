If Tuesday was Nathan Eovaldi's last time pitching in a Red Sox uniform, he made sure his final start in Boston was a good one.
Braving cold temperatures, persistent rain and all-around unpleasant conditions, Eovaldi delivered one of his best performances of the season. The pending free agent pitched five scoreless innings with two hits and four strikeouts in what turned out to be a rain-shortened complete-game shutout, as the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in the season's penultimate game.
The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the fifth after the rain picked up around 9 p.m.
Despite missing more than two months over two stints on the injured list, including five weeks with right shoulder inflammation from mid-August to late-September, Eovaldi was effective when available and put together a successful season in the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract. The 32-year-old right-hander finished 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA, 103 strikeouts and 20 walks over 109.1 innings pitched, and in his last two starts after coming back from injury allowed just one earned run over 9.2 innings.
Eovaldi said afterwards that he would have liked to have a chance to pitch deeper into the game, but he's happy with how his last start of the season went and acknowledged feeling a sense of finality leading in.
"Just the possibility that this one could be my last one here," Eovaldi said. "I'm so grateful and thankful for everything the Red Sox have been able to do for me, the fans have been absolutely incredible and just the thought this could possibly be the last one here, but hopefully we'll be able to figure something out."
Whether or not Eovaldi returns is among the offseason's biggest questions, but he wasn't the only pending free agent to make an emphatic statement in possibly their last series with the Red Sox.
Xander Bogaerts, who returned to the lineup after missing Monday with back tightness and who is expected to opt out of his contract to test free agency this offseason, hit a towering grand slam in the bottom of the fifth. The veteran Red Sox shortstop stepped up with the bases loaded and one out after Christian Arroyo singled, Connor Wong doubled and Rafael Devers walked and smoked a 1-0 curveball from Colin Poche 421 feet onto Lansdowne Street.
Bogaerts said as he stepped to the plate he had a feeling something good was about to happen.
"Sometimes stuff is meant to be," Bogaerts said. "Obviously Raffy isn't a guy who gets a lot of walks, and he worked that at bat and got a walk. I just had a feeling everything is kind of lined up."
Wednesday he'll be in the lineup for the Red Sox season finale, and after that it remains to be seen whether or not his decade-long run as Boston's starting shortstop will continue.
No matter what happens, he said he'll always be grateful for the time he's spent in Boston.
"It's been a lot of years I've been here, I've enjoyed every moment, I appreciated the fans, the ups and downs," Bogaerts said. "I'm proud of the man I've become here."
Arroyo gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the second, and J.D. Martinez scored after Eric Hosmer reached on an error in the fifth immediately prior to the rain delay. With heavy rain in the forecast deep into the night and the game already official, the game was called after a delay of approximately 52 minutes.
That leaves one left to play for the Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. Nick Pivetta is slated to get the ball in the season finale.
