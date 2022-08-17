PITTSBURGH — Originally the plan Wednesday was for Josh Winckowski to piggyback on starter Rich Hill so the bullpen could have the day to reset, but after Hill went five innings Red Sox manager Alex Cora went to Ryan Brasier, Hirokazu Sawamura and Jeurys Familia instead.
It turned out he had a good reason why.
Cora announced after Wednesdays' 8-3 win over Pittsburgh that Nathan Eovaldi will not make his scheduled start on Thursday due to soreness in his right trapezius muscle and that Winckowski will start the series finale against Pittsburgh instead. Eovaldi will instead pitch next on Tuesday at Fenway Park against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"He was feeling tight in his area right here, his trap, he battled and before the game I was like nah, you're not pitching this one, so we pushed him to Tuesday," Cora said, pointing to his collarbone area. "He'll be ok, we just feel like he needs the rest and because we're set up for Baltimore the way we are, he's not going to pitch there."
Eovaldi said he doesn't think the issue is serious and believes he could pitch Thursday, but they don't want to take any chances and are being cautious.
"I felt it coming out of the last start, I can't tell you exactly when, maybe day two or three, right in there," Eovaldi said. "It's been getting better but I feel like I can pitch tomorrow and we're just playing it safe."
Eovaldi previously missed about a month with a lower back and hip issue and has struggled to get his velocity back up to the high 90s since returning in mid-July. Even still, Eovaldi has still been one of Boston's best starting pitchers this season and is currently 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 99.2 innings pitched this season.
Winckowski is currently 5-5 with a 4.69 ERA over 55.2 innings through his first 11 big league starts. He is coming off a strong performance in last Thursday's 4-3 win over Baltimore in which he came one strike away from finishing six shutout innings and ultimately went 5.2 while allowing three runs.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.