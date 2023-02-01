When ESPN calls, you have to answer.
Windham’s Peyton Gravell is certainly glad she did.
The Journalism and Electronic Media major at the University of Tennessee was chosen for a special pre-game host spot on ESPN’s Countdown to College Gameday podcast. Gameday was on campus at Knoxville for the giant Texas-Tennessee collision last week and reached out to the director of the student-run media looking for help.
“The opportunity kind of fell in my lap,” said Gravell, who ran varsity indoor track and played softball for the Jaguars for four years, captaining each team twice.
“It was amazing. We had no idea what it was going to be … The message was ‘does anyone want to work for ESPN this weekend?’
“It was probably the coolest thing I’ve done.”
Gravell is starting her fourth semester at Knoxville. A 2020 grad of WHS, she used time during the pandemic wisely and rapidly, piling up the credits online at Southern New Hampshire University.
“The plan, all along was to be here,” said Gravell, who will graduate a semester early in December.
“I knew during high school that I wanted to go to a school with a big sports scene, school spirit. My parents and I spent a long weekend in Nashville and we took a tour at Knoxville. The tour guide was from New Hampshire. I looked at that as a sign.”
The choice proved to be right on the money.
“It’s amazing. I love it here,” she said. “It’s definitely different than home. It’s hard to describe until you come here. Everyone is so nice and so helpful. Everyone wants you to do well. I’m used to it now, but for the first couple semesters I was like, ‘Where am I?’”
This past fall was huge for the Tennessee football program, which went 11-2 and knocked off No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
It was even bigger for Gravell, who got to follow the Vols nearly every step of the way as she worked on an internship at Knoxville’s WVLT, Channel 8.
The whole experience has further cemented Gravell’s desire to work in television, covering sports.
“I’ve always been into it, especially sports, but I haven’t always known it was something I wanted to do. I thought about being a teacher, then I considered private investigator,” she said. “Since I started doing this, I haven’t thought twice about anything else. This is what I want to do.
“After school, I’m looking to get a job wherever it takes me. I have one long-term goal, cover the Super Bowl.”
She’s certainly off to a flying start.
