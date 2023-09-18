FOXBOROUGH – After watching almost two full weeks of football, particularly the AFC, I’ve come to a conclusion.
It’s anybody’s ballgame.
Which means mid-January football is up for grabs. Yes, and that includes your New England Patriots.
The Kansas City Chiefs are good, maybe very good, but they aren’t great. and that’s a big deal.
The Buffalo Bills are, well, I don’t know what they are. But they aren’t unbeatable like I figured they’d be trending.
The winless Cincinnati Bengals are the Boston Celtics – uncrowned champs … just ask them.
The winless L.A. Chargers are who we thought they were. A forever .500 team.
And the rest are a heap pretty good or overrated, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, all teams rated slightly ahead of the Patriots in August, are beatable, even on their turf.
Oh yeah, the New York Jets are tough, but they aren’t playing in January, in this conference, with Zach Wilson at quarterback.
I believe the Baltimore Ravens are good, maybe very good. and the Cleveland Browns are a question mark.
Last night’s foe, the Miami Dolphins will probably be a team to beat in the AFC.
Your New England Patriots and their top-flight defense and unknown quarterback are in the mix. Yes, that team Las Vegas pegged for 7.5 wins out of 17 games, can be a mid-January team if last week’s performance, against a very good team, is the rule instead of the exception.
It’s way too early to put the Patriots in the second or third tier, but the point is, with this defense we saw last week, and two weeks into the season, the Patriots on the same level as four or five teams expecting to play in January.
That’s where Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien come in.
The Patriots play the Bills twice, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh and another in Miami, all games in which they will probably be underdogs.
Belichick and O’Brien could make a big difference the rest of the way … BIG!
If you split with the Bills (I get it, one win won’t be easy) and take four out of five against the other AFC “playoff” teams, the Patriots might actually be headed in the right direction.
Mind you, I didn’t include Dallas or Kansas City. Maybe the Patriots have a fighter’s chance against them, too.
That did not look like the case when the schedules were announced in May.
Of course, none of this matters if what Las Vegas set as the Patriots 2023 win total, 7.5, is still in the picture come Thanksgiving.
You can contact Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
