Let’s call an apple an apple. The 2019 season was a horrible one for your New England Patriots.
The defending Super Bowl champs started 8-0, winning despite the losses of a few players to injuries and suspensions. They strolled into Baltimore for a nationally televised game on a Sunday night undefeated. They left embarrassed by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (37-20).
Then, as crazy as this sounds, it got worse.
Win or lose, Tom Brady did not hide his misery with his coach, his lack of weapons and the fact he apparently didn’t have much to say about the game plans.
The season ended, unceremoniously, because the Patriots couldn’t convert a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter of their Wild Card game against the Titans. And Brady’s last pass as a Patriot was a pick-6 in the final seconds.
It was a sickening evening, almost like the end of a, well, dynasty.
But there was one giant, colorful flower growing in the Patriots’ 2019 ashes.
Julian Edelman.
He finished with 100 receptions, 1,157 yards and six touchdowns. All near his career highs.
What made those numbers special were the extenuating circumstances. It was the worst group of receivers — including wideouts, tight ends and running backs — over Edelman’s 11 seasons. Only one other player had more than 27 catches, and that was running back James White at 72 receptions. All of the tight ends, combined, had only 36 receptions.
And despite showing up on the injury report for 13 weeks for chest, shoulder and knee pain, Edelman didn’t miss a game.
Considering his postseason resume: Over a 13-game stretch from 2013 through 2018, he tallied 96 receptions, 1,337 yards and 6 touchdowns. That includes three Super Bowl titles, a Super Bowl MVP, and several memorable, Super Bowl-defining plays
One would guess that the people in “the know” — the players — would honor him for his efforts last season.
That guess would be wrong.
Despite players and coaches accounting for two-thirds of the Pro Bowl voting, Edelman, who has made only one Pro Bowl (2014) over his dozen seasons, was not on that roster.
Then, a few months later, the “NFL Top 100,” a made-for-TV event on the NFL Network also voted on by the players, was released and Edelman was overlooked again.
It was later reported the Edelman finished at 101.
Too funny.
“It’s not surprising,” said Angie Edelman, Julian’s mom. “We’re used to it. He’s used to it. It doesn’t mean we have to like it, but as long as Julian doesn’t worry about it, neither will we.”
Or was there something to the players’ madness. Realizing Brady was gone, was the message really that Edelman was a product of the legendary ex-Patriots quarterback?
I remember chatting up Hollywood actor Michael Chiklis, a native of Andover, in Houston before the Patriots’ incredible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.
Chiklis said: “Tommy could pull into a 99 (Restaurant), look down the bar, and grab any guy and make him a star. What he has done with receivers we’ve never heard of is incredible.”
Chiklis later gave me an addendum to his Brady-99 Restaurant comment, saying, “Please note I am not referring to Julian Edelman.”
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, now a studio analyst for Barstool Sports, has his own theory of the disrespect Edelman receives. He said this in January of 2017:
“It’s like reverse racism. I’m not lying. This is real talk. Julian Edelman, just because he is a Caucasian receiver, they don’t give him the credit that he deserves. He deserves so much more.
“This kid can flat-out play. (There) hasn’t been an answer for him over the last several years. Julian Edelman moves chains, he can get deep, he works between the numbers, works outside the numbers, he can throw the football, he can run the football. He does it all, man.”
Despite never being a captain, he apparently can lead, too.
Fast-forward to the early summer of 2020. Brady was long gone. Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and asked for a trade to Tampa, which was granted.
But Edelman, Brady’s other “BFF,” made no such request, which probably wouldn’t have been easy due to contract implications.
Instead, Edelman called Brady’s replacement, former NFL MVP, Cam Newton.
“We were both excited just to be on the phone with each other,” said Newton. “Then all of a sudden, he just said, ‘Hey, bro, this (bleep) is calculus.’ He said it and it was just funny. From that whole 15-minute conversation, that’s the only thing that I just remembered — calculus.”
There was no post-Brady whine out of Edelman, a close friend with Brady.
“We played a lot of football together and I love him to death ... but the train keeps moving, as it will when I’m not playing here,” Edelman said in his first meeting with reporters this summer.
“Obviously, it was a little different scenario, but you got to move on and understand it’s the business,” said Edelman. “You have to worry about the people we have here, and try to prepare ourselves the best we can.”
While Edelman has never been named a Patriots captain, this was captain-speak. In fact, it’s been brought up again and again this summer, including by Newton on Thursday.
“He doesn’t say much,” said Newton. “But when he speaks, everybody listens. He has everybody’s attention at all times. He spoke to the team and just let everybody know the point of emphasis of playing with a sense of urgency.
“And coming from a guy like that, knowing he’s not doing this for accolades. He’s not doing this for validation from people who it doesn’t matter to. He’s not doing this for people’s fantasy league. He’s just doing this just because he’s a competitor. And every day he wakes up, he has this invisible chip on his shoulder that he views as the size of an iceberg.”
Brady could not have said it any better.
But Edelman isn’t just about the standard, NFL abstract qualities ... grit, quickness and work ethic. The resume in big games rivals any wide receiver not named Jerry Rice.
“I see guys like Julian,” said Newton. “I can say I’ve never had a receiver like that, outside of like Steve Smith; a person who was a veteran and understood what it took. Everybody else was pretty much a young guy who you had to mold and shape.”
The Newton-Edelman relationship has the makings of the Brady-Edelman relationship. Starting Sunday, the Edelman’s stats should be computing.
Could 2020, his 12th season, be his best?
According to Newton, your darn tootin’. Edelman won’t stop trying until it happens.
“(Julian says) ‘Hey, let’s go, man. Let’s go, let’s go! What are we doing? Hey, let’s get it again. Let’s get it again and again,’” said Newton.
“To have that repetitive energy, that competitive energy, it’s something that’s unmatched. It’s either, you catch up to his monster, or you’re just going to fall by the wayside. So, I’m just trying to find ways to keep up with him, and if anything, keep that standard that he’s set.”
Edelman goes Belichickian when asked about anything, whether it’s desire or the lack of respect he has garnered despite the numbers saying otherwise.
His mom, though, isn’t so guarded.
Because of COVID-19 and the impending restrictions, Edelman’s mom probably won’t get to see any games in person until the Patriots head to Los Angeles for two games in early December.
“The most important thing I’m concerned with is his health,” said Angie Edelman. “We have zero regrets about his career. He has nothing to prove to anyone.
“He’s been to four Super Bowls, won three, he’s won a Super Bowl MVP,” she added. “These little contests and awards mean nothing to him. He will treat this year like any year. You don’t have to ask anything extra from him. He does it on his own.”
Beware of Julian Edelman in 2020. I’m just saying — beware.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.