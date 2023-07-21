WINDHAM, N.H. – Matt Maloney has seen his teammates pursue their dreams of becoming professional baseball players.
At Central Catholic he played alongside Methuen’s Dom Keegan, who is now in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, and North Andover’s Steve Hajjar, now in the Cleveland Guardians organization. Seeing the duo going off to power five schools and getting drafted probably played some role in his decision.
Just before Maloney entered his freshman year at Central, another future pro, Cam Devanney was turning heads for the Raiders, before getting drafted out of Elon University, and now putting up productive numbers at the Triple A level for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Maloney would love to follow in their footsteps, and have his dream of playing professional baseball come true.
“I’ve seen so much talent in my time at Central, and even more recently at Dayton,” said Maloney. “I hope to be the next guy on the impressive pipeline from Central Catholic to the big leagues.”
On Thursday, the Windham resident officially announced his decision to transfer from the University of Dayton, to Penn State.
With brand new facilities, opportunities are endless for Maloney and his Nittany Lion teammates. To make things even better, the man in charge of the program is a local guy, Mike Gambino, who had been the head coach at Boston College since 2011.
“Coach Gambino built something extremely special at Boston College, and I think we all saw that last season when he brought them to the regionals,” said Maloney. “The coaching staff as a whole has told me that they are impatient, and can’t wait to bring a winning culture to State College.”
“When I entered the transfer portal back in May, I started to get lots of texts and calls,” added Maloney. “Eventually, the offers kept coming, and I began to narrow my search down.”
Before making the decision to transfer to Penn State, Maloney was also looking at Wake Forest, a powerhouse program who saw two players get selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, and Andover’s Sean Sullivan get selected in the second round.
Wake Forest is a school known for finding stars in the transfer portal rather than straight out of high school, and Maloney knew that. Despite this, Penn State immediately stood out from the jump.
During the summer, the 5-foot-11 catcher is playing for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and has excelled, preparing himself for the tough Big Ten.
“This summer has really helped me, I have been able to see better pitching than I did this past spring,” said Maloney. “I can now go into the fall comfortable in the box.”
Maloney hopes to be a key part of the group that puts Penn State’s baseball program on the map, as the Nittany Lions starting catcher.
