Coming out of the pandemic Cam Devanney was thrown straight into the deep end.
Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the former Central Catholic and Elon University star had only played a few months of rookie ball before the pandemic shut down the sport and forced the cancellation the 2020 minor league season.
Once games resumed in 2021 the club gave Devanney a daunting assignment. He would bypass Single-A altogether and play his first full season of professional ball with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers in Mississippi.
“It was a huge mental hurdle more than anything because it’s very unorthodox, very few guys just jump two levels like that,” Devanney said. “At first I was a little overwhelmed and one of the hardest things with pro ball is just the sheer duration of the season.”
Having previously never played more than 50 or so games in a season at the college level, Devanney struggled with both the daily grind of the professional season and the far superior Double-A competition. He wound up batting .175 for the year, but while 2021 was largely a slog it was also an important learning experience.
“There were a lot of things that I took away from it that I could carry into this year,” Devanney said. “While it didn’t go the way I wanted it to it enabled me to have more success this year.”
Now he’s finally figured things out.
This season Devanney has broken out as one of Biloxi’s top players. Coming into the weekend he was batting .275 with 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 39 runs scored and an .834 OPS in 76 games, and he’s also nearly cut his strikeout rate in half. Devanney is currently on pace to double his total bases figure from last season within the next few weeks, and if he maintains his current production a call-up to Triple-A isn’t out of the question.
How has he done it? In addition to developing a better routine, Devanney said last year he focused on all the wrong things and was constantly tweaking his mechanics when the problem was actually much simpler.
“When I think about last year probably most games I just wasn’t on time, and when that’s the case you’re never going to have success,” Devanney said. “So that’s the biggest thing I’ve thought about is what things can I do to make sure I’m on time and swing at the right pitches, and if I can do that I’m going to have success.”
As he settles into his professional career Devanney is leading a larger wave of locals enjoying success at the next level, and his former Central Catholic team in particular has emerged as a hotbed of talent. Former Raider teammate Steve Hajjar has already made a strong impression on the Minnesota Twins organization and in the coming weeks Dom Keegan is expected to become the third member of the 2015 Central Catholic baseball team to go pro.
That doesn’t even include guys like Methuen’s Jacob Wallace, North Andover’s Max Burt and Sebastian Keane, Windham’s Brandon Dufault, Lawrence’s Elvis Peralta and next year likely Phillips Andover’s Thomas White, and Devanney said he’s proud to see so many Merrimack Valley stars make an impact.
“It’s really cool. It’s a testament to the resources that have become available to the guys in the northeast the past five to 10 years,” Devanney said. “It’s been a trend, at least since when I was there, where more and more guys have been having success and when the younger guys see that it gives them hope moving forward and it’s kind of been a snowball effect. It’s been cool to see, I’ve been following Dom a lot, he’s obviously done tremendously at Vanderbilt and that’s been cool to see.”
Devanney isn’t even the only Bay Stater to star for his own team. Lexington’s Sal Frelick, the former Boston College star and now one of Milwaukee’s top prospects, recently joined Devanney on the Biloxi roster as well.
“It’s been awesome, he’s a really good dude, super down to Earth and it’s been a lot of fun,” Devanney said. “I actually really didn’t know him well until he got here. I know he played in the same travel organization as me growing up so I knew of him and I knew he obviously had lots of success at BC, but he’s a really good player, a really good person and it’s been fun.”
What comes next for Devanney isn’t clear. Whether or not he gets called up to Triple-A or beyond will depend on factors beyond his control, so for now he’s focused on trying to stay consistent every day and develop into the best player he can be.
But whether he eventually reaches the big leagues or if Double-A winds up being as high as he gets, Devanney says he feels like he already has a lot to be proud of.
“Wherever this career takes me, it’s cool that I dug myself out of the hole I was in last year. I was in a really — I don’t want to say a dark place mentally, but it was not fun obviously not having success day in and day out for six straight months,” Devanney said. “I think with the right mindset and approach to difficulty you can make the necessary adjustments to have success and I feel like I’ve shown that this year, and that’s something I can hang my hat on.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
