Former Merrimack College hockey player Tyler Irvine signed an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters. Irvine has been on an AHL contract since he graduated from Merrimack in 2020.
The last two seasons, he played for the New Jersey Devils organization. He suited up for former Merrimack head coach Mark Dennehy during the 2020-21 season with the Binghamton Devils. The Devils’ AHL affiliate switched to the Utica Comets last season, and Irvine played 20 games for the Comets and 49 games for the Adirondack Thunder, their ECHL affiliate.
The Cleveland Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Drevitch back with Wheeling
Tyler Drevitch re-signed with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). Drevitch will return to the Nailers for a third straight season, which is rare in the ECHL where player movement is the norm. Drevitch has become a fan favorite. Last season he appeared in 45 games and posted nine points (5g-4a) with 112 penalty minutes.
Francois Ouimet signed with the Montcalm Batisseurs in LNAH, a minor-pro league in Quebec. Jake Durflinger signed his first professional deal last week and will play for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL.
Da Costa not eligible in France
According to a report out of France, former Merrimack forward Stephane Da Costa will not be eligible to play for France’s national team this upcoming season because he is under contract in the KHL. Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, France is not going to select players to the national team who are currently under contract in the KHL, which is a Russian professional league.
“He will become eligible if the Russian ceases its invasion,” the report read. “But as it stands, Da Costa, who has been a pillar for the team for a decade, will not participate in the next World Championships.”
Below is a full list of Merrimack alumni signed to pro deals for next season:
Under NHL Contract
-- Brett Seney, Chicago Blackhawks
-- Collin Delia, Vancouver Canucks
-- Zach Uens, Florida Panthers
-- Declan Carlile, Tampa Bay Lightning
-- Johnathan Kovacevic, Winnipeg Jets
AHL Contracts
-- Tyler Irvine, Cleveland Monsters
ECHL Contracts
-- Tyler Drevitch, Wheeling Nailers
-- Jake Durflinger, Florida Everblades
-- Max Newton, Reading Royals
European Top Divisions
-- Stephane Da Costa, Avtomobilist (KHL)
-- Ludvig Larsson, Rogle BK (SHL)
-- Sami Tavernier, KalPa (Liiga)
-- Brendan Ellis, Stjernen (Eliteserien)
-- Joe Cannata, IK Oskarshamn (SHL)
-- Rasmus Tirronen, Black Wings (ICEHL)
-- Jere Huhtamaa, SalPa (Liiga)
Other NA Minors
-- Francois Ouimet, Montcalm Batisseurs (LNAH)
Other European Minors
-- August von Ungern-Sternberg, Heibronner (DEL2)
