There are currently 15 former Merrimack players under professional contracts for the 2022-23 season. Closer to September, there will likely be more signings revealed in the ECHL and other North American pro leagues. Those rosters are often not set until NHL and AHL training camps end in late September or early October.
Here are the players currently under contract for 2022-23:
NHL Contracts
Brett Seney (F) - Chicago Blackhawks
Johnathan Kovacevic (D) - Winnipeg Jets
Collin Delia (G) - Vancouver Canucks
Zach Uens (D) - Florida Panthers
Declan Carlile (D) - Tampa Bay Lightning
Kovacevic, Delia, and Seney have the best chances at NHL time this upcoming season. Uens and Carlile could be called up in the event of injuries, but they likely need some seasoning in the AHL before they’re ready for NHL time.
Kovacevic could make the Jets roster out of training camp. He’s considered a longshot, but there will be competition for the third pair. Delia will compete for the backup spot in Vancouver behind Thatcher Demko and Seney is going to a very young Chicago organization that might not be done dealing NHL talent (I’m looking at you, Patrick Kane). If that happens, it will open more opportunities for players projected for the AHL roster to move up, and Seney played very well in the AHL for Toronto last season.
North American Pro Leagues
Tyler Drevitch (F) - Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)
Max Newton (F) - Reading Royals (ECHL)
Drevitch carved out a role for himself in Wheeling last year and became somewhat of a cult hero by the fans. His energy and willingness to play a hard-nosed style will undoubtedly make him a fan favorite again this upcoming season.
Newton will be a first-year pro after he had some pro time at the end of last season. At the ECHL level, I believe he can be a top-tier player who probably gets an AHL PTO at some point this season.
European Top Divisions
Stephane Da Costa (F) - Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL, Russia)
Ludvig Larsson (D) - Rogle BK (SHL, Sweden)
Joe Cannata (G) - IK Oskarshamn (SHL, Sweden)
Sami Tavernier (F) - KalPa (Liiga, Finland)
Jere Huhtamaa (G) - SalPa (Liiga, Finland)
Rasmus Tirronen (G) - Black Wings Linz (ICEHL, Austria)
Brendan Ellis (D) - Stjernen (GET-ligaen, Norway)
There were some rumblings a few years ago that Da Costa might jump back to the NHL after he had a string of terrific KHL seasons. The KHL is comparable to the NHL in the sense that it’s the top pro division outside of the NHL. The level of play is at or above the AHL, and the pay is a lot more. For someone like Da Costa, who might be between the NHL and AHL if he were in the U.S., playing in the KHL and making almost $1 million per year is definitely more attractive than getting paid $250,000 to play in the AHL as a top-tier AHL player.
At 33 years old, it’s unlikely that Da Costa comes back to the NHL at this point, but he’s had a terrific KHL career. According to several Russian websites, Da Costa has earned an average of $1.23 million per season in the KHL and according to Sports Express, a Russian website (I’ll admit, I don’t know the accuracy of these sites), he’s under contract for $1.363 million for the upcoming season.
European Secondary Divisions
August von Ungern-Sternberg (F) - Heilbronner Falken (DEL2, Germany)
