Former Merrimack College forward Brett Seney is headed back to the NHL.
Seney, 26, was called up by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The move comes after the team placed Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle on IR.
At the time of the call-up, Seney was second in the AHL in scoring with 38 points (14g, 24a) in 32 games. Seney has appeared in 55 NHL games over his career and he has 13 points (5g, 8a). He last played in the NHL last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Seney will become the third former Merrimack player to play in the NHL this season, along with Johnathan Kovacevic (Montreal) and Collin Delia (Vancouver). All three players were teammates in 2016-17.
The Blackhawks will play next on Friday night at home against the Arizona Coyotes.
It appeared a move like this could be coming for Seney, but it seemed it would happen closer to the trade deadline once the Blackhawks sell off most of their major pieces as they look to tank for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Jonathan Toews and especially Patrick Kane have been rumored to be on the move.
Seney was stuck in AHL purgatory for the last two seasons. He has 97 points (31 goals, 66 assists) in his last 94 AHL games.
The promotion comes with a sizable raise for Seney, who was playing on a two-way contract. NHL salaries are broken down by day, and then players are paid their salary amounts semimonthly (usually on the 15th and 30th of each month).
There are roughly 190 calendar days in the NHL season. Seney was paid about $2,105 per day in the AHL ($400,000 base salary) and he’ll be paid about $3,947 per day in the NHL ($750,000 base salary).
Good for Seney. I’m glad he’s finally getting a chance to once again prove himself at the NHL level. He’s deserved the shot for a while.
