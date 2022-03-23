WORCESTER – There was a lot to like about E.J. Perry IV here at Holy Cross’ Pro Day on Tuesday.
The NFL quarterbacking prospect was on his game, completing 47 of 49 throws — one overthrow and only one drop! — basically all of the throws he’ll need to make if he plays in “The Show” some day.
The Brown University graduate also looked the part, at 6-foot-2 and as muscular as he’s ever looked, probably 15 pounds heavier than he was for his last game on Nov. 20, 2021, obviously killing the weight room the last four months.
And he was as smooth as silk with the assembled Boston and Providence media, most there to see the trending upward prospect.
In fact, at one point he sounded like a, well, New England Patriot, which was one of 26 teams there watching.
“I just want to be consistent, every day,” said Perry. “Once the day is over, I focus on the next day, not what happened the day before.”
But the best part on the Perry side of the ledger was a particular person watching – Matt Hasselbeck.
As in the former Boston College and NFL quarterback, who was inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor last October.
He was there to see Perry.
“I met him in at the [NFL] Combine [in Indianapolis],” said Hasselbeck, whose two daughters are lacrosse stars at BC. “I was working with the second group of quarterbacks and wide receivers, which he wasn’t part of. But he came up to me and introduced himself. He started at B.C., where I played.”
Perry stayed in contact with Hasselbeck after the Combine, which impressed the Xaverian High of Westwood grad.
“I do get it. There aren’t a lot of us [Boston area] quarterbacks around at this level,” said Hasselbeck. “So we stick together. I appreciated him calling and, really, wanting to get better.”
Hasselbeck, who coincidentally was visiting family in the Boston area this past week, hosted Perry for dinner.
“He was picking my brain, asking for pointers,” said Hasselbeck. “The more I’ve been around him the more I like him. He’s intelligent and he wants to get better. There are guys that love football and others that want to play in the NFL. I tend to appreciate the guys like E.J. that love football first.”
Hasselbeck said he has never worked out Perry on the field, but watched closely as Perry threw the ball.
“I like E.J.,” said Hasselbeck. “Personally, I’m not a huge fan of college football. When I was at the Combine with the wide receivers, I couldn’t tell who were the first-rounderss and the seventh-rounders. They all looked good to me. I saw the East-West Shrine game [E.J. was offensive MVP] and he looked really good, making a lot plays.”
Hasselbeck said he is also drawn to Perry’s “story,” which is very similar to his.
“You go to the Power Five schools and everything is done for you,” said Hasselbeck. “They make your breakfast. They wash your clothes. They clean your locker. Everything is done for you.
“E.J. has had a different route, starting at B.C., then going to Brown,” said Hasselbeck. “He has put in all of the work, the extra work to get better.”
Hasselbeck also appreciates the fact that Perry played three sports in high school, with the ability to earn a Div. 1 scholarship in each.
“I value that. A lot,” said Hasselbeck. “I don’t believe in specialization at a young age. Those that decide, as an adult, to focus on one sport, have the biggest growth. E.J. has a lot of upside. I look forward to watching him.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
