Senior captain Noah Davis of the Merrimack College men's cross country program was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Week on Wednesday, becoming the first male student-athlete at Merrimack College to earn NEC Player of the Week honors.
Davis, a Pinkerton Academy grad from Derry, N.H., was Merrimack's top runner at Bryant's Shawn Nassaney Invitational over the weekend, finishing 17th overall in the 8K race. Davis crossed the finish line with a time of 26:03.8, which was both the fastest among the Warriors and the fastest among Bryant's entries, the other NEC institution in the field.
The team captain helped the Warriors to a seventh-place finish at the meet, which saw Merrimack debut as a Division I program.
