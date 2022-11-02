Depending on your perspective, Ime Udoka is either the luckiest guy in sports, or he’s about to step out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Either way, the former Boston Celtics coach’s exile from basketball certainly didn’t last long.
Just over six weeks after the Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-23 season — coming off a trip to the NBA Finals — due to, “violations of team policies,” he appears to be headed back to the bench with another NBA title favorite.
News broke Tuesday afternoon that the Brooklyn Nets were set to hire Udoka as their head coach, after firing coach Steve Nash earlier in the day. ESPN NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal would likely be done sometime Wednesday or Thursday, and his reports are rarely ever wrong. He also reported the Celtics previously told Udoka he could seek out other coaching jobs.
The Nets have been the chaotic mess everyone expected them to be so far in the young season. They entered Tuesday with a miserable 2-6 record, led by the NBA’s biggest headcase, Kyrie Irving, and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who demanded a trade in the offseason and only relented when a satisfactory partner couldn’t be found.
But while the Nets are in disarray, they are undeniably talented. The right coach could potentially harness that gift. Imagine if a coach could finally get through to mercurial Ben Simmons.
Udoka may be just the right person to made them a title contender again, just like he did with the Celtics last season, helping them finally break through and make the finals.
Udoka served as an assistant coach for the Nets during the 2020-21 season, so he’s worked with both Irving and Durant. Both must have already given the go-ahead, which could be good or bad. He also coached Simmons while an assistant with Philadelphia during the 2019-20 season.
So there’s potential for a big reward, or a giant implosion if the controversy surrounding Udoka just fuels the flame that is the Nets’ dysfunction.
The other question is — why would the Celtics let Udoka go to a conference rival?
All reports indicate the Celtics were finished with the coach by the time the controversy and suspension became public. This was never going to be Alex Cora returning the Red Sox after a year away, once the smoke cleared.
Owner Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of the Boston higher-ups are also, reportedly, happy with the job interim coach Joe Mazzulla has done.
Also, Udoka isn’t going to be cheap.
The Celtics will likely ask for a first-round pick from the Nets in return for the coach — just like the New England Patriots once gave the Jets for Bill Belichick’s services, and received for Bill Parcells bolting to New York.
A nice pick from Brooklyn could bring the Celtics another player, either in the draft or as a valuable trade piece — for a coach they had no plans of retaining anyway.
It’s a risk for Boston, a risk for Brooklyn and perhaps more than anyone a risk for Udoka. But it should be very interesting.
